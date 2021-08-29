SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks are off to a great start to the season after winning their first game. The Blue Streaks held on to defeat the Centennial Eagles 17-13. It was a game riddled with flags but Sebring’s defense was able to hold off the Eagles and help lead their team to victory.
“First game with a lot of jitters and a lot of mistakes but we came out with the win,” said Sebring’s Assistant Coach Princeton Harris. “We are going to get those mistakes fixed, we knew we would have a lot of penalties early and a lot of the kids stepped up and played very well the second half.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks came out strong in the first quarter. Centennial received on the opening kickoff and on their first drive of the night, Sebring’s Caden Dunlap intercepted and ran the ball five yards to the Eagles’ 25 yard line. The Blue Streaks went for a field goal on fourth down and put themselves on the board after Jean Carlos Sanchez sent the ball sailing threw the uprights giving Sebring a 3-0 lead with 8:46 left in the first.
The Eagles rallied from behind. Centennial passed to Fresh Walters who was in the end zone. Walters made a one-handed catch for an Eagles touchdown. With the point after Centennial held a 7-3 lead.
With seconds left in the first quarter, Sebring’s Dunlap made his second interception of the night. On the Blue Streaks’ fifth play of the drive quarterback Cam Kimbrell handed the ball off to Travis Kerney who ran the ball 15 yards for a touchdown and with the extra-point the Blue Streaks were back in the lead with a score of 10-7.
Cam Kimbrell completed nine of 19 passing attempts for a total of 90 passing yards. Kerney helped his team with eight rushes for 53 yards and made two receptions for nine receiving yards.
“Cameron (Kimbrell) did very well at quarterback,” stated Harris. “We have to make a few corrections. There were a couple misreads that we didn’t like but overall he did a very good job.”
As halftime approached Centennial once again rallied to pass Sebring. The Eagles’ quarterback Malik Torres passed to Isaiah Roberts who ran the ball 47 yards for a touchdown. The mighty Sebring defense blocked the extra point but the damage was done, the Eagles held a 13-10 lead going into halftime.
Midway through the third quarter Sebring’s Dunlap made his third interception of the night but unfortunately the Blue Streaks were unable to capitalize during their drive.
“We could have done better,” said Dunlap. “We had some mental mistakes but we pulled it out and it was a hard fought victory. I am in love with this team. I made three interceptions but I know I made a few mistakes and gave up some big runs but I will get better. This is my senior year, I just got here from Hardee and I want these boys to know I am here for them and I love them.
“Hopefully we can make it to state and win. I want to further my education so my goal this season is to get an athletic scholarship. We need to work on our offense and timing. We weren’t lining up right and we made a few mistakes that we have to fix before next game. We will all get better.”
Late in the third quarter Centennial had the ball when Sebring’s Caden Parketon put pressure on the Eagles’ quarterback and forced a fumble. Blue Streaks’ Kadin Baker wrapped up the ball and Sebring took over on their own 5. Sebring worked their way up to their own 16 and handed the ball off to Wilney Francois who broke through multiple tackles and ran the ball 84 yards for a touchdown. Sanchez made the extra-point, reclaiming the lead for Sebring with a score of 17-13.
Francois led his team with 13 rushes for 139 yards and made two receptions for nine yards receiving. Chavey Harrison made two receptions for 53 receiving yards for the Blue Streaks.
“Our defense did outstanding,” added Harris. “Dunlap had three picks and had a heck of a game and set himself up for an MVP night.”
The Blue Streaks were able to hold off the Eagles in the fourth quarter and won their season opener with a final score of 17-13.
“It is always good to win,” Harris said. “We will enjoy it for the night and be ready to work to get ready for Winter Haven.”