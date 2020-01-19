SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks hosted the Eau Gallie Commodores in a doubleheader Friday night in Class 5A-District 13 matches. The Lady Blue Streaks took the field first as the wind picked up and temperatures dropped. The Blue Streaks got their first district win of the season by defeating Eau Gallie 2-1. Sebring raised their record to 8-8-3 for the season and 1-0 in the district.
In the boys match Sebring came up short with a final score of 5-1 dropping their record to 4-10 for the season and 0-1 in district play.
In the ladies match, Sebring drew first blood when Cali Zimmerman threw in to Leilani McMillan who dodged defenders and rocketed the ball past the Eau Gallie goalkeeper. Sebring had a 1-0 lead with 36:54 left in the first half.
McMillan expanded the Blue Streaks’ lead when she did a sliding kick that was well out of the reach of the Commodores keeper and into the left corner of the net furthering Sebring’s lead to 2-0.
“We had a good first 20 minutes and we scored two goals right off the bat,” said Sebring coach Dr. T.C. Lackey. “We have to get back in rhythm and we have about four games before we start district in two-and-a-half weeks. The district is a little bit different this year and is in Melbourne. I was glad Eau Gallie came over, we will visit them next year, it was good to see how one out of the four teams is. Leilani (McMillan) did well tonight. We are going to rest and get ready for next week.”
Eau Gallie avoided a shutout in the second half when Jazymyn Acosta kicked a direct kick that was out of the reach of Sebring defenders and goaltender, Angie Oliveros. The Commodores cut the deficit in half with a score of 2-1. Oliveros made three saves for the Blue Streaks.
“I thought we played really well as team tonight,” said Sebring goalkeeper Angie Oliveros. “It has been a long two weeks because we have had a lot of games but we came back really strong tonight. My defense did really well tonight and kept the ball on the other side. I am really proud of my team this season and we have improved so much. I want to be district champions and improve for next year.”
In the boys match the Blue Streaks gave it their all but were unable to stop the Commodores. The first half was very physical and fast paced. Eau Gallie took the lead late when James McMullen passed to Ethan Mixon who booted the ball into the goal giving the Commodores a 1-0 lead going into halftime.
Eau Gallie received a pair of direct kicks that were out of the reach of Sebring keeper, Orion Winchester. Commodores Mixon netted both shots furthering their lead to 3-0.
“Eau Gallie was better than us in the air,” said Sebring coach James Ashley. “50/50 we lost that battle. If we would have matched them it would have been closer. This is our first time playing this team and we had no idea of their style of play. I am encouraged if we can match 50/50s.”
The Blue Streaks narrowed the deficit when Kevin Rodriguez charged down the field under pressure from Eau Gallies’ defense. The Commodores goalie slid out to snag the ball but missed and Rodriguez launched the ball into the net for the Blue Streaks cutting the deficit to 3-1 with 18:42 left in the game.
The Commodores expanded their lead with a couple more goals that the Blue Streaks were unable to answer. Eau Gallie defeated Sebring 5-1.
“These seniors have had a lot of changes through the years and have an opportunity to right some things moving forward,” added Ashley. “This definitely shows us where we are. We have to step up and do some work. The district is not going to be easy. We are going to have to tighten up and be the better team on the field or we will struggle in the district.
“It comes down to desire and not wanting the ball to land on the ground and get their head under the ball. Our defenders had moments that were good but we did not dive in as a team. There were areas that were better, where we played as a team.”
The Lady Streaks are back in action Tuesday when they host the LaBelle Cowgirls at 7:30 p.m. The Sebring boys travel to Frostproof to take on the Bulldogs on Monday with a start time of 7 p.m.