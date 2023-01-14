SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks girls weightlifting team hosted the Frostproof Bulldogs on Thursday implementing both formats, Traditional and Olympic events. The traditional events include the Clean and Jerk as well as the Bench Press. New this year (optional last year) is the Olympic format which still has the Clean and Jerk and the Snatch replaces the Bench Press.

The result was a split between the two schools, each winning one event. Frostproof edged out Sebring in the Traditional format in total points 40-39. Sebring won the Olympic format 41-35.

