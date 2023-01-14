SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks girls weightlifting team hosted the Frostproof Bulldogs on Thursday implementing both formats, Traditional and Olympic events. The traditional events include the Clean and Jerk as well as the Bench Press. New this year (optional last year) is the Olympic format which still has the Clean and Jerk and the Snatch replaces the Bench Press.
The result was a split between the two schools, each winning one event. Frostproof edged out Sebring in the Traditional format in total points 40-39. Sebring won the Olympic format 41-35.
In a two team event, First place at each weight class is awarded five points, second place is three points and third place is one point.
Results for the Traditional format by weight class, place, school name, Bench, Clean and Jerk, and total:
101: (1) Frostproof Shelbi Weir 70-70-140. (2) Frostproof Callie Brewer 65-70-135.
110: (1) Sebring Claudia Armengol 95-95-190. (2) Sebring Denise Hermoso 80-100-180. (3) Frostproof B Morales 65-65-130. (3) Frostproof Lexi Arzola 65-65-130.
119: (1) Sebring Chastidy Green 85-85-170. (2) Sebring Kayla King 70-85-155. (3) Frostproof Jenna Harrel 60-70-130.
129: (1) Sebring Kinsey White 130-140-270. (2) Frostproof Jamie Connor 95-115-210. (3) Sebring Morgan Hucke 105-100-205.
139: (1) Frostproof Bailey Tuck 115-110-225. (2) Frostproof Regan Ogburn 105-110-215. (3) Sebring Marissa Cooper 85-85-170.
154: (1) Sebring Katherine Bubb 135-130-285. (2) Frostproof Adrianna Thompson 105-100-205. (3) Sebring Maria Miller 90-90-180.
169: (1) Frostproof Miriah Morales 115-110-225. (2) Sebring Elizabeth Bender 95-110-205. (3) Sebring Lauren Dulmer 100-85-185.
183: (1) Sebring Sanarious Lenton 90-140-230.
199: (1) Frostproof Jada Moseley 100-80-180.
Unlimited: (1) Frostproof Jordin Wilson 140-145-285. (2) Sebring Elizabeth Davis 140-125-265. (3) Frostproof Lily Espina 125-110-235.
Results for the Olympic format by weight class, place, school name, Snatch, Clean and Jerk, and total:
101: (1) Frostproof Shelbi Weir 55-70-125. (2) Frostproof Callie Brewer 50-70-120.
110: (1) Sebring Denise Hermoso 65-100-165. (2) Sebring Claudia Armengol 65-95-160. (3) Frostproof Lexi Arzola 50-65-115.
119: (1) Sebring Kayla King 60-85-150. (2) Sebring Chastidy Green 60-85-145. (3) Frostproof Jennah Harrel 55-70-125.
129: (1) Sebring Kinsey White 95-140-235. (2) Frostproof Jamie Connor 80-115-195. (3) Sebring Morgan Hucke 60-100-160.
139: (1) Frostproof Bailey Tuck 75-110-185. (2) Frostproof Regan Ogburn 70-110-180. (3) Sebring Marissa Cooper 60-85-145.
154: (1) Sebring Katherine Bubb 80-130-210. (2) Sebring Erin Rogers 80-90-170. (3) Frostproof Adrianna Thompson 65-100-165.
169: (1) Sebring Elizabeth Bender 80-110-190. (2) Sebring Lauren Dulmer 80-85-165.
183: (1) Sebring Sanarious Lenton 55-85-140.
199: (1) Frostproof Jada Moseley 65-80-145.
Unlimited: (1) Frostproof Jordin Wilson 105-145-250. (2) Sebring Elizabeth Davis 90-125-215. (3) Frostproof Lily Espina 75-110-185.