AVON PARK – The Sebring Blue Streaks and Frostproof Bulldogs split a four team Track and Field event held in Avon Park last Monday night with the Blue Streaks winning the total team score in the boys events and the Bulldogs winning the girls in total team points.
In the Boys, Sebring tallied up 210 points with Frostproof finishing second with 186. Lake Placid and Avon Park scored 134 and 93 respectively.
In the Girls, Frostproof scored 210 with Lake Placid finishing in a close second with 192. Sebring and Avon Park scored 112 and 69 respectively.
Boys results are as follows:
100 Meters: (1) LP Keveun Mason 11.27; (2) AP Darian Kirkland 11.63; (3) LP Damarion Mitchell 11.94.
200 Wheelchair: FP Mason Berry 55.76.
200 Meter Dash: (1) LP Keveun Mason 23.48; (2) SEB Jalen Knighten 24.23; (3) FP Eddie Gammage 24.86.
400 Meter Dash: (1) FP Eddie Gammage 54.26; (2) SEB Kason Blanton 54.64; (3) SEB Paul Hamilton 56.34.
800 Meter: (1) FP Jose Caiano 2:15.14; (2) LP Anthony Reyes 2:16.16; (3) FP Cipriano Alvarado 2:21.92.
1600 Meter: (1) FP Jonathan Rocendo 5:02.07; (2) SEB Ivan Floresta 5:04.85; (3) LP Anthony Reyes 5:06.90.
3200 Meter: (1) SEB Jacob Delong 10:24.83; (2) SEB David Stephens 10:40.99; (3) FP Fernando Barajas 10:56.12.
110 Hurdles: (1) SEB Walsone Beaubrian 21.41; (2) SEB Zayden Wilkerson 22.26; (3) SEB Jacobi Dawkins 22.63.
400 Hurdles: (1) FP Daiveon Pittman 1:10.45; (2) AP Marco Montanez 1:10.85; (3) SEB Tayon Suell 1:12.53.
4x100 Relay Winner: SEB 45.18 – Zamarion Albritton, Jakwate Harrison, Dyveon Collymore and Jalen Knighten.
4x400 Relay Winner: SEB 3:45.11 – Zamarion Albritton, Kason Blanton, Josh Acosta and David Stephens.
4x800 Relay Winner: FP 9:18.10 – Cipriano Alvardo, Jonathan Rocendo, Fernando Barajas and Jose Casiano.
High Jump: (1) FP Xavier Gay 1.72; (2) AP Jose Silva 1.67; (3) LP Douglas Bullard 1.62.
Long Jump: (1) FP Daiveon Pittman 17’9”; (2) FP Eddie Gammage 17’8”; (3) LP Douglas Bullard Jr 17’3.5”.
Triple Jump: (1) SEB Jakwate Harrison 38’10.5”; (2) SEB Ezra Anderson 34’4.25”; (3) AP Tayvion Jones 29’9.5”.
Shot Put: (1) FP Caden Marsh 46’5.25”; (2) SEB Robert Swaine 42’10.75”; (3) LP Lucas Stam 37’10.5”.
Discus: (1) FP Harper Harrison 119’0”; (2) FP Caden Marsh 116’11”; (3) SEB Robert Swaine 110’7”.
Javelin: (1) LP Khalaf Abuelouf 108’2”; (2) LP Walker Krueger 87’0”; (3) LP Alexander Labrador 71’0”.
Girls results are as follows:
100 Meter: (1) SEB Ramiya Hawthorne 13.27; (2) FP Ma’Kayla Cobb 13.37; (3) LP Taraje Walker 13.89.
200 Meter: (1) FP Ma’Kayla Cobb 28.27; (2) SEB Keely Jones 29.31; (3) FP Aieda Barajas 29.63.
400 Meter: (1) FP Aieda Barajas 1:07.96; (2) SEB Nayesly Melendez 1:10.75; (3) FP Alyssa Ingraham 1:11.34.
800 Meter: (1) FP Helana Rodriquez 2:42.85; (2) LP Cynthia Balderas 2:51.10; (3) FP Daivani Alvarado 2:58.52.
1600 Meter: (1) LP Carlyn Bobo 5:45.11; (2) FP Monica Alvarado 6:40.01; (3) AP Reah Smith 7:00.56.
3200 Meter: (1) LP Carlyn Bobo 12:01.17; (2) FP Araceliz Gutierrez 15:22.50; (3) AP Bridget Esquivel 16:34.74.
100 Hurdles: (1) LP Chloe Leblanc 16.86; (2) FP Yalimar Vasquez 17.81; FP Payton Turner 20.88.
400 Hurdles: (1) LP Chloe Leblanc 1:10.05; (2) FP Yalimar Vasquez 1:15.17; (3) AP Reah Smith 1:26.00.
4x100 Relay Winner: FP 53.11 – Yalimar Vasquez, Georgia Duchscherer, Dakari Smith an Ma’Kayla Cobb.
4x400 Relay Winner: SEB 4:33.76 – Kinsley White, Meghan Lethbridge, Keely Jones and Ramiya Hawthorne.
4x800 Relay Winner: FP 11:19.88 – Monica Alvarado, Aieda Baraja, Daivani Alvarado and Helena Rodriquez.
High Jump: (1) FP Alyssa Ingraham 4’11.75”; (2) LP Chloe Leblanc 4’9.75”; (3) AP Mallory Green 4’9.75”.
Long Jump: (1) FP Alyssa Ingraham 15’7”; (2) SEB Ramiya Hawthorne 14’1”; (3) FP Yalimar Vasquez 13’3.25”.
Triple Jump: (1) SEB Mackeda Hamilton 27’3.25”; (2) SEB Shelbie Paniagua 24’1.75”; AP Erin Thrift 24’0.25”.
Shot Put: (1) SEB Heaven Brown 30’9”; (2) LP Antranique Felton 29’8.25”; (3) SEB Elizabeth Davis 27’2.5”.
Discus: (1) FP Karah Marsh 87’0”; (2) LP Lillian Stam 61’11”; (3) SEB Elizabeth Davis 58’7”.
Javelin: (1) LP Chelsea Leblanc 50’8”; (2) LP Jasmine Ferra Hernandez 45’8”; (3) LP Tina Wu 41’1”.