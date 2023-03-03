AVON PARK – The Sebring Blue Streaks and Frostproof Bulldogs split a four team Track and Field event held in Avon Park last Monday night with the Blue Streaks winning the total team score in the boys events and the Bulldogs winning the girls in total team points.

In the Boys, Sebring tallied up 210 points with Frostproof finishing second with 186. Lake Placid and Avon Park scored 134 and 93 respectively.

