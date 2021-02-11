SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks (11-9) ran past the Lake Gibson Braves (3-12) in the first round of the Class 5A-District 7 tournament, easily beating a team that took them into overtime the last time they met by 32 points, 91-59.
“I did not think it was going to be because of what happened last time” said Sebring Coach Princeton Harris. “We made some adjustments at half time and they executed it well. Bench players did a great job, allowed us to save some legs as we play tomorrow night.”
After a minute of scoreless ball to start the game, Sebring turned up the heat starting with a half court steal by Ryan Brown to score the first basket of the game. Lake Gibson answered with a basket of their own by Tyrese Evans to tie the game at two.
Baskets by Sebring’s Emmitt Beck, Will Dessources, midcourt steal by Marshall O’Hern that he converted for two plus the foul. A pair of foul shots by Taivion Coston and baskets by Beck and O’Hern gave the Blue Streaks an 11 point lead at 15-4.
The Braves tried to battle back, basically playing even and cutting the Blue Streaks lead to nine by the end of the first at 24-15.
Sebring increased their lead to 18 points, 36-18, in the second quarter as Coston scored six points, again the Braves battled back scoring the nine last points of the first half to again cut the Blue Streaks lead to nine at 36-27.
A 3-pointer by Lake Gibson’s Ben Foster to start the second half further sliced into the Blue Streaks lead, now leading by six, 36-30.
That would be as close as the Braves would get to the Blue Streaks as O’Hern scored ten points in the third quarter and Steven Howard added six as Sebring outscored the Braves 23-9 to finish off the third with a 20-point lead, 59-39.
The Blue Streaks continue to roll in the fourth as they brought in their bench players and they would end up scoring 32 points.
Beck, O’Hern and Brown started the ball rolling as the three posted eleven points to boost their lead to 25 at 70-45 with 5:11 left in the game.
Then Mikey Edmond, Kellen Westbury, Jahbari Johnson and Edwardo Jirau got into the action. Edmond, Johnson and Jirau each scored four points and Westbury notched up five points as the Blue Streaks outscored the Braves 21-14 during the last five minutes to win the game by a final score 91-59.
The Blue Streaks faced the Auburndale Bloodhounds in the semi-finals on Wednesday night in Auburndale. Results were unavailable at press time. The Bloodhounds beat the Blue Streaks in the regular season 68-50 and currently have a 14-3 record.