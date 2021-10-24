SARASOTA – With a full moon shining through the haze behind the home team stands the visiting Sebring Blue Streaks (5-3) took care of business Friday night as all three phases of the game clicked for the Blue Streaks in a 40-6 victory over the Booker Tornadoes (0-7).
It did not take long for the Blue Streaks to take an early lead as Caden Dunlap returned the opening kickoff 45 yards to the Booker 45. A quick pass to tight end Rhett Vaughn for eight yards from Cam Kimbrell followed by a 26 yard run by Frederick Hankerson placed Sebring at the 11 yard line.
The Booker defense showed some fight with an eight yard sack that was quickly eradicated on the next play as Kimbrell tossed a screen pass to the right to Dyveon Collymore, who converted it into a 19 yard touchdown to give Sebring a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
The Blue Streaks benefited from a bad snap on a Booker punt attempt, after their first drive stalled at midfield, that resulted in a 17 yard loss that gave the ball to Sebring on the Booker 33.
Sebring’s Chavey Harrison picked up 21 yards and three plays later Travis Kerney scored on a three yard run to double Sebring’s lead to 14-0 midway through the first quarter.
The Sebring defense drove the Booker offense backwards on their second possession of the game. Starting from their own 22, a couple of losses on run plays, a holding penalty and an eight yard sack forced the Tornadoes to punt from their own three.
No return needed as Booker snapped the ball out of the end zone for a safety to put Sebring up 16-0 with 3:49 left in the first quarter.
Sebring tacked on another three points before the end of the quarter on a 30 yard field goal by Jean Carlos Sanchez to extend the Blue Streaks lead to 19-0.
Booker ended the first quarter and started the second quarter putting together a decent drive until it was abruptly stopped by Sebring’s CJ Dale, who intercepted a Booker pass at the 40 and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown to give Sebring a 26-0 lead.
Sebring added another touchdown on their next possession as Kerney carried the ball four times for 44 yards, the last being a 7 yard touchdown run up the middle in which he dove the last couple of yards to reach the goal line as the Blue Streaks’ lead ballooned to 33-0 with 4:49 left in the first half.
Booker tried to generate some offense before the half ended, driving to the Sebring 37 before Dunlap intercepted a deep pass down the middle and returned in down the left sideline for an 80 yard touchdown to give Sebring a 40-0 lead, which they would take into the half.
Sebring brought took their starters out of the game to start the second half in a running clock situation. The offense showed some sparks but did not score in the second half and the defense held Booker to only six second half points to win the game 40-6.
The win sets up this Friday’s game in Sebring against the Port Charlotte Pirates (4-3), which will determine the Class 5A-District 12 champions, the first time that the Sebring football team will be vying for the district championship.