SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks have a fourth shot to claim a World Series title. The All-Star AAA Division 1 team won the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship Tuesday morning with an 11-7 win over Spring Hill National.
It’s the program’s second consecutive championship and the fourth overall. With the win, Sebring will represent the state of Florida at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Laurel, Mississippi.
The Blue Streaks found themselves in an early hole. Spring Hill got to Sebring’s starter Ryan Mellow in the second with back-to-back hits but Mellow struck out the side and stranded the Spring Hill runner.
The Blue Streaks squandered opportunities to score in the first and second but broke through in the third. Hayden Bishop smoked a double in the outfield to put himself in scoring position with one out. Shortstop Joshua Sutton then brought him home three pitches later as he looped a ball the opposite way into left.
A bunt attempt by Waylon Bishop ended up in Sutton being caught in a rundown. He somehow avoided a tag and both runners were safe at second and third for Ryan Mellow. Sutton then scored on a passed ball and gave Sebring the edge 2-1.
Mellow worked a walk and an aggressive turn at first resulted in another rundown on the basepaths. That rundown gave Smith the perfect opportunity to score, making it 3-1 Sebring.
Carter Gose singled to right field. Both runners utilized several miscues in the Spring Hill defense to score two more runs, with Gose being beneficiary of an over throw in the third rundown of the inning, before the inning ended with Sebring leading 5-1.
Mellow got himself into some trouble in the fourth. He struck out the first batter looking but he hit the next and allowed a single following that. He got the second out via the backwards K but couldn’t ended up walking the next hitter to load the bases. He made the pitch to get out of it as he forced a ground ball to shortstop. Sutton, though, mishandled the ball and allowed a runner to score while the bases remained loaded. Mellow was then lifted for Smith who went on to punch out the final batter of the inning on three pitches.
Sebring went scoreless in the bottom of the fourth and Smith threw up a zero in the top of the fifth. That gave way for the Blue Streaks to rally and extend the lead in the bottom as they worked the bases loaded with no outs. A bases loaded walk then made it 6-2. A single into center field by Hagen McCroy brought home both Mellow and Gose. After a steal of home, a bases loaded walk and wild pitch Sebring led the contest 11-2 and seemed poised to cruise to the title.
Spring Hill didn’t go down quietly as the team rattled off four runs in the inning. They could’ve scored more but a controversial play at third ended the game. Gose received the cutoff throw up the line near third base. He quickly relayed to a covering Justin Lozano who went down for the tag. The runner was called out, ending the game but some disputed he dropped the ball before the tag was applied. Either way, Sebring won the game and the state championship on that play and is headed to the World Series for the second season in a row.
“It feels awesome,” Coach Kenneth Turner said on being able to represent Florida. “The kids deserve it. I’m very proud of them. We’re all excited and ready to go.”
Turner said it makes it even sweeter to win the title on home turf andthe key to this run was his players showing up to the ballpark every day, playing ball and staying within themselves by never getting too high or too low. A big factor was Sebring’s deep pitching staff that got the Blue Streaks out of multiple jams in the championship game alone.
As for the best thing about heading to Mississippi for the World Series?
“Just the experience. It doesn’t always happen,” Turner said. “Most of the time it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so we’re going to have fun, play our game and let them roll where it rolls.”
The Dixie Youth Baseball World Series will be held in Laurel, Mississippi from July 29 thru August 12.