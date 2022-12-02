SEBRING – Thirty-two minutes came down to one minute and two chances to tie the game with seventeen seconds left before the Sebring Blue Streaks Boys Basketball team (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season to the IMG Academy Silver Ascenders (1-2) 55-53.

A slow start to the beginning of the game had the scored tied at two apiece three minutes into the game. A 7-2 run by IMG built a five point 9-4 lead before Sebring closed the gap back to two points by the end of the quarter at 11-9.

