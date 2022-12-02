SEBRING – Thirty-two minutes came down to one minute and two chances to tie the game with seventeen seconds left before the Sebring Blue Streaks Boys Basketball team (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season to the IMG Academy Silver Ascenders (1-2) 55-53.
A slow start to the beginning of the game had the scored tied at two apiece three minutes into the game. A 7-2 run by IMG built a five point 9-4 lead before Sebring closed the gap back to two points by the end of the quarter at 11-9.
With IMG taking a 13-9 lead to start the second quarter, a basket by Kaleb Nobles and two 3-pointers by Damian Martinez posted eight unanswered to propel the Blue Streaks to a four point lead at 17-13. Then the Sebring offense went silent for three minutes as IMG ran off six straight points to retake the lead 19-17.
Sebring held IMG to just two points in the final two minutes of the first half while scoring seven, highlighted by three points by Davonnie Trent and Dyveon Collymore to go into the break with a 24-21 lead.
The second half started with Sebring scoring nine of the first eleven points and expanding their lead to double digits, 33-23 midway through the third quarter.
The Ascenders battled back and for the rest of the third and most of the fourth, they tried to reel the Blue Streaks in and Sebring would battle to reestablish their lead.
IMG got to within three, 33-30, Sebring pulled away with a three pointer by Martinez and held a 37-34 at the end of the third quarter.
The Ascenders got to within one with 5:42 left in the game, Sebring pulled away with six straight, four by KJ Turner and two by Jordan Gregory to make the score 47-40 with 4:48 left.
With Sebring leading 49-45 with three minutes left, the Blue Streaks experienced another offensive dry spell as IMG tied the game at 50 with two minutes left in the game.
Martinez sunk his fourth 3-pointer of the game to put the Blue Streaks up 53-50 with 1:51 remaining.
A costly shooting foul by Sebring from beyond the arc made the score 53-51 on one for three foul shooting and two more foul shots by IMG tied the game at 53 with 1:01 left.
Sebring turned the ball over, IMG scored on the fast break to take their first lead since late in the second quarter 55-53 with 17 seconds left.
Sebring worked the ball down the court, got the ball near the paint to take a short jumper that was partially blocked by IMG. Recovered by Sebring and the game clock nearing zero, the last shot attempt hit off the rim on to the floor as the buzzer sounded with Sebring losing 55-53.
IMG’s Isaiah Richardson led the Ascenders with a game high 16 points, Dyson Riley scored 12.
Damian Martinez led the Blue Streaks with 12 points and Jordan Gregory added ten for the Blue Streaks.
Sebring will be on the road on Friday (George Jenkins) and Monday (Frostproof) before playing at home on Tuesday against Discovery.