SEBRING — Undefeated no more.
The Sebring Blue Streaks (10-1) lost Wednesday 6-5 against the Hardee Wildcats in the Blue Streak Invitational’s championship game. It was a game where a scrappy Blue Streak performance couldn’t keep their undefeated run from ending.
“We talked to them (Wednesday) about how this L was a ‘learned’ don’t necessarily put it as a ‘loss,’” Head Coach Jasone DeWitt said. “You can tell it bothered our guys. So, I was happy to see that at the end.”
It all started with some uncharacteristic play from Sebring’s calling cards: pitching and defense. The Blue Streaks had Trevor Carter going on the mound. But the junior wasn’t his usual self.
The right-hander struggled with location throughout the outing. And Hardee took advantage from the jump. The Wildcats grabbed a one-out single from pitcher Boone Pazzaglia in the first. A bad pickoff throw from Carter moved the runner up 90 feet and a single put him on third base.
Pazzaglia scored the next at-bat when a pitch skipped away from catcher Rafael Cartagena. Hardee led 1-0. It was almost 2-0 when the next batter recorded a single. But Chase Vaughn caught the runner at home with a laser to Cartagena.
After Sebring went scoreless in the first, the Wildcats alternated singles and strikeouts to get two on with two out in the sixth. A passed ball during Kellon Lindsey’s at-bat (AB) put them in scoring position. With first base open and the count 2-1, DeWitt put the Hardee leadoff man on intentionally to load the bases.
An 0-2 single scored one run and kept the pond full of ducks. Carter forced a ground ball that could’ve been the third out but an error from Beny Bikar Jr. extended the inning and plated two more Wildcat runs. A single made it 5-0 before a groundout ended the inning.
The next few innings were rather quiet. Sebring went down on three straight grounders seeing a combined five pitches in the second. Meanwhile Carter ended his day on a positive note striking out his final two batters in the third.
Dalton Todd took over in the fourth and recorded three straight outs – including two Ks – after Hardee started with two consecutive singles.
Then Sebring got a rally of its own.
An error gave the Blue Streaks a leadoff runner in Clayton Evans. He was forced out at second but Freddie Perez kept himself from being doubled off at first. Dalton Percy grounded out to move him over.
George Sebring belted a 1-0 pitch that’s yet to land for a two-run home run – the first homer of the junior’s varsity career and second straight game with an extra-base hit. It cut the lead to 5-2.
Cole Travers reached on a catcher’s interference while Cartagena came back from 1-2 to walk and turned the lineup over. Bikar loaded the bases on a single. Next, Chase Vaughn drew a free pass to make it 5-3.
After falling behind 0-2, Rhett Vaughn smoked for a double scoring courtesy runner Chase Sevigny and Bikar. The Blue Streak dugout exploded as they tied it up 5-5 with the go-ahead run on third.
However, it remained tied after a pop-up to second for the inning’s final out.
DeWitt said the Blue Streaks made solid contact but weren’t able to string hits together outside of that fourth inning rally. They were just on the short end of it Wednesday.
“We just didn’t execute (Wednesday) together as (hitters) and…some of those days it happens,” he said.
Meanwhile Hardee was able to execute later on in the game. Todd relinquished a leadoff single in the sixth. That spurred DeWitt to bring in a second reliever in Bikar. The righty did a good job forcing two straight fly outs.
But a double into center field brought that runner around to score. Cartagena caught a runner trying to steal third to end the inning. Unfortunately, the Blue Streaks couldn’t respond in the sixth or seventh as they totaled just one baserunner. The sixth ended on a pickoff at first while the game ended on a strikeout in the seventh.
DeWitt said the team showed great toughness coming back from down 5-0 early in the game. He said players and teams that handle failure have the ability to rebound the best.
Next up for the Blue Streaks is a big-time matchup in Island Coast (8-2). The Gators from Cape Coral won the state championship in Class 4A in 2022. They moved to 5A like the Blue Streaks did in 2023 and they’ll come to Firemen’s Field on a three-game winning streak.
“Being able to respond and how we respond is going to show our character,” DeWitt said about regrouping for Island Coast.
Port Charlotte 6, Lake Placid 2
The Green Dragons took on the Pirates in their final game of the Blue Streak Invitational Wednesday. They kept it close for most of the afternoon but couldn’t scratch across enough runs to end their tournament on a positive note after winning 11-1 against Manatee Tuesday.
Donovan Lusby started for Lake Placid. He pitched 3.2 innings allowing three runs, seven hits and four walks while striking out six. Briley Osceola relieved him, throwing two innings giving up two runs while striking out two and walking four. Landen White saw his first work in 2023, pitching the final 1.1 innings.
Parker Griffin and Colton Krueger both registered two hits and a run scored apiece. Dawson Duncan grabbed his first run batted in of the season with a groundout in the seventh to score Griffin from third.
It wasn’t just Lake Placid’s final game but also the final game of the tournament overall. DeWitt took the time to shout out Everglades Seasoning for working so hard on providing opposing teams and fans with food throughout the week.