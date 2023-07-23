SEBRING – The Sebring Middle School football team held a two day summer camp for their returning players Friday and Saturday and got a special treat on Friday as Former Major League Pitcher Thomas “Flash” Gordon spoke to the players and coaches.
“The purpose of the camp is a culmination of off season workouts with the kids that are in middle school and are returning,” said Sebring Middle School Head Coach Clifford Howell. “The reason we start early is because a student has to finish the prior school year with a 2.0 to play the next year.”
“So to sort of stay on top of them and as coaches, we want to keep them on the straight and narrow to keep that grade point average up so they are eligible the next year.”
During their break, they went inside to meet and listen to advice given to them by Gordon.
Gordon spoke of keeping motivated, challenging and keeping it simple. He spoke of meeting Gene Simmons of the Rock Band “KISS” and Simmons told him how he got the name for the group. After going through various potential names, he thought, just “Keep it simple stupid” thus KISS became the name of the group.
Gordon also noted that this phrase is also used by every team in sports, also noted that it may not have the stupid part in it.
Gordon told stories and told the players to play multiple sports if possible, but whatever they do, have fun and prepare to be great.
He also said three things will help them; attitude, emotions and preparation and gave examples of each and how not doing the right things could effect others and gave examples of players that practiced perfect.
Friday’s camp was based more towards team building according to Howell and Saturday was more geared to doing drills and stuff like that.
“Of course we had a guest speaker today as former Major League baseball Player Thomas Gordon paying a visit and giving some words of wisdom for those in attendance,” said Howell.
“It’s not getting any easier, but I have a great wife in Miss Linda that supports me and I have a staff of great coaches. I am blessed to have a wife who understands that this is my passion, so it has not gotten any easier, but at the same time, it is not much harder, it is holding steady,” said Howell with a smile.