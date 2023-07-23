SEBRING – The Sebring Middle School football team held a two day summer camp for their returning players Friday and Saturday and got a special treat on Friday as Former Major League Pitcher Thomas “Flash” Gordon spoke to the players and coaches.

“The purpose of the camp is a culmination of off season workouts with the kids that are in middle school and are returning,” said Sebring Middle School Head Coach Clifford Howell. “The reason we start early is because a student has to finish the prior school year with a 2.0 to play the next year.”

