SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks improved to 4-0 to start the season with an overwhelming 70-0 domination of the Haines City Hornets, who came to Fireman’s Field with an 0-4 record and being outscored 6-205 (now 0-5 and outscored 6-275).
Sebring wasted no time putting points on the board as they recovered an onside kick at their own 48.
A screen pass from Cam Kimbrall to Jabari Knighten to the right picked up 40 yards before Knighten slightly stepped out of bounds at the 12 yard line. Next play, Kimbrall connected with Kavontae Jones for a 12 yard touchdown pass and with the extra point by Jean Carlos Sanchez, Sebring held a 7-0 lead after 17 seconds of regulation time.
Sebring stopped the Hornets on their first drive after recovering a fumble and the Blue Streaks returned the favor turning the ball over on downs at the Hornets 25 yard line.
Forcing the Hornets to punt, a bad snap allowed the defense to tackle the punter to force a turnover on downs at the Hornets 22 yard line. A couple of runs by Fred Hankerson had the Blue Streaks sitting at Haines City’s 5 yard line. Kimbrall followed with his second touchdown pass, this time to tight end Jacob Pasley for five yards as the Blue Streaks extended their quarter lead to 14-0 with 3:15 left.
The next offensive play for the Hornets resulted in a touchdown for Sebring as Sebring linebacker J’darien Barrett rushed up the middle, recovered a fumble and continued up the middle breaking tackles for 18 yards and a touchdown to put Sebring up 21-0.
The Blue Streaks tacked on two more touchdowns before the end of the first. The score was 28-0 after forcing Haines City to punt. Starting on the Hornets 47, Kimbrall threw a 13 yard pass to Ryan Brown and Knighten scored on the next play on a 34 yard run around the left side with a 1:12 left in the first.
On defense, Knighten recovered a Hornet fumble, placing the Blue Streaks on Haines City’s 30. Kimbrall threw his third touchdown pass on the first play, splitting the Hornet defensive backs on a 30 strike to Jaray Harrison to expand the Blue Streaks lead to 35-0.
Sebring’s scoring barrage did not stop with the switching of field direction going into the second quarter, though a holding and unsportsmanlike penalty did temporarily slow them down as they faced fourth down and 26 at their own 49. Hankerson became the remedy as he busted up the middle then shifted to the left sideline for a 51 yard touchdown run to make the score 42-0.
Sebring eventually built a 56-0 lead by halftime as Travis Kerney scored on a 5 yard run and Kimbrall threw his fourth touchdown pass, his second to Jones for 10 yards to cap off the first half scoring.
With a running clock to start the second half, Sebring added touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter.
Kerney rushed for his second touchdown of the game, a 9 yard run, in the third to gave the Blue Streaks a 63-0 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Jamaree Welch threw a 8 yard pass, that actually hit the referee in the head in the end zone, but still caught by Will Dessources for an 8 yard touchdown reception to make the final score 70-0.
The Blue Streaks travel to Bradenton this Friday to play IMGAW Ascenders, who are now 3-2 on the season after a 69-7 win over the Oasis Sharks last Friday.