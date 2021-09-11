SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Volleyball team improved to 6-2 on Thursday night after beating the visiting Lake Placid Green Dragons in straight sets: 25-18, 25-21 and 25-23 to extend their winning streak to 2 games.
The loss dropped the Green Dragons to 6-5 on the season.
“We played our subs a lot tonight than we did the last time we played,” said Sebring Coach Chrissy Cecil. “We are just glad for the win and getting all our players some court experience.”
Lake Placid held leads in each set though unable to hold on to them as Sebring was able to string together several runs throughout the games to either take or extend their lead.
In set 1, the Green Dragons led early 5-2. Sebring swiftly put together a 12-1 run that was sparked on a couple of kill shots by both Allison Pate and Katie Scott as well as a block for a point by Scott to take command of the set with a 14-6 lead.
Sebring went up by nine to take their biggest lead of the first set at 19-10 before Lake Placid put together a mini 7-3 rally to get within five of the Blue Streaks at 22-17.
Sebring won three of the next four points to win the first set 25-18.
Lake Placid took an early lead in set 2, scoring the first two points before Sebring, behind Ashley Bible scoring on several kill shots and tap over placements, along with the service of Sydney Porter that allowed the Blue Streaks to rattle off ten consecutive points to take a 10-2 lead.
Lake Placid regained their composure and battled to get within five as a couple of times at 17-12 and 23-18 as Maajenay Bryant, Alanah Hills and Brooke Walker tried to lead a comeback for the Green Dragons.
Lake Placid further cut the Blue Streak lead to three at 24-21 before Scott blocked and Jenna Walker shot attempt to give Sebring a 25-21 game two win.
The third set also saw Lake Placid with early leads at 6-5 and 7-6 before Sebring posted five straight to take an 11-7 lead and later a 15-10 lead. Lake Placid answered with four points to cut Sebring’s lead to one and kept chipping away until they tied the game at 21.
Fueled by Bible, who scored three of the last four points for Sebring, the Blue Streaks were able to stave off the Green Dragons comeback bid with a 25-23 set 3 win and to win the match 3-0.
“We played a lot better than the last time we played,” said Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder. “We have to do better in keeping the momentum, you find yourself five down and it is hard to dig back in.”
“I am proud of them, they hung in there, got better each game,” added Bauder. “We have some things to clean up, we have to do better protecting our serve. We do some great things then we lose the serve, so we have to work on that.”
Sebring will host the Avon Park Red Devils next Tuesday and the Okeechobee Brahmans next Thursday.
Lake Placid will try to stop their five game slide as they host the Booker Tornadoes on Monday and the DeSoto Bulldogs on Tuesday before participating in a tournament next Saturday.