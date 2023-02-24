LAKE PLACID — The Sebring Blue Streaks girls tennis earned a victory over Lake Placid Green Dragons Tuesday evening. The Blue Streaks ran the table against the Green Dragons, not dropping a single match.
The teams started out with a pair of doubles matchups while their No. 5 and 6 players faced off in singles. The duo of Jackie Lackey and Reagan Lenihan defeated Aynsley Davis and Brooke Walker in two sets 6-2, 6-2.
Haley Waltman and Alayna Myhre also won in two sets, 6-1, 6-0 against Hannah Holmes and Paige Roberts.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the courts Kim Pham won 6-0, 6-0 against Hannah DeYoung in the No. 5 matchup. Jalia Charley took down Olivia Wilson 8-1 in the No. 6 showdown.
As the sun went down, the doubles matches finished. Then the No. 1 through 4 singles contests started up.
Lackey went 6-1, 6-0 over Davis in a hard-fought match. Lenihan claimed victory against Walker 6-0, 6-1. Waltman finished off Holmes 6-1, 6-1. Lastly, Myhre downed Roberts 6-1, 6-0.
Lake Placid and Sebring’s next matches came on Thursday. The Green Dragons faced off with Clewiston at home while the Blue Streaks traveled to take on Lemon Bay. Results for those matchups were unavailable at press time.