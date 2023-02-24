LAKE PLACID — The Sebring Blue Streaks girls tennis earned a victory over Lake Placid Green Dragons Tuesday evening. The Blue Streaks ran the table against the Green Dragons, not dropping a single match.

The teams started out with a pair of doubles matchups while their No. 5 and 6 players faced off in singles. The duo of Jackie Lackey and Reagan Lenihan defeated Aynsley Davis and Brooke Walker in two sets 6-2, 6-2.

