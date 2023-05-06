The sun setting in the west and Interstate 95 rumbling in the east with a full moon slowly rising in the distance. It was a beautiful evening for the Class 5A-District 14 championship. The Sebring Blue Streaks (12-8) took the lead early and were able to hold off the South Fork Bulldogs (14-5-1) to win the championship 3-2.

“I’m very, very proud,” Sebring Coach Hector Perez said. “I knew they could do it, I knew they were ready. They have been working hard and playing hard four to five days a week and it showed. The defense has been on point the last two games. Our hitting has been clutch and our pitching has been great.”

