The sun setting in the west and Interstate 95 rumbling in the east with a full moon slowly rising in the distance. It was a beautiful evening for the Class 5A-District 14 championship. The Sebring Blue Streaks (12-8) took the lead early and were able to hold off the South Fork Bulldogs (14-5-1) to win the championship 3-2.
“I’m very, very proud,” Sebring Coach Hector Perez said. “I knew they could do it, I knew they were ready. They have been working hard and playing hard four to five days a week and it showed. The defense has been on point the last two games. Our hitting has been clutch and our pitching has been great.”
The Blue Streaks got on the board first in the top of the second inning when Aziyia Patterson launched the ball over the left-center field fence for a solo homer.
South Fork knotted the game in the bottom of the second. A double deep into left field put runners on second and third. Bulldogs’ MacKenzie Cisco laid down a bunt toward Sebring’s pitcher, Marissa Wilkinson, who tossed it to the catcher, Carmen Stone, but South Fork’s Abigayle Moore slid safely home tying the game at 1-1.
In the top of the third Sebring reclaimed the lead. Tera Lynn Price drew a full count walk before Wilkinson stepped to the plate for the Blue Streaks. Wilkinson hammered the ball to the left field fence for a double driving home Price for an RBI double giving Sebring a 2-1 advantage.
South Fork tried to answer in the bottom of the third with runners on first and second. Moore sent a line deep into left field but Sebring’s Lauren White made an incredible catch and the next batter popped out to White to end the threat.
Sebring added to their lead in the fifth with a two-out rally. Price hit a fly ball over the shortstop’s head and out of reach for a single. Wilkinson rocketed the ball into the left-center field gap, all the way to the fence, for an RBI triple putting the Blue Streaks up 3-1. Unfortunately, Wilkinson was left stranded on third when the next batter struck out swinging.
South Fork chopped at the deficit in the bottom of the sixth. Moore hit a line to the left-center field fence for a double. Elliana Hernandez knocked a sacrifice grounder to second, which advanced Moore to third. Cisco hit a harder grounder to left field, which plated Moore for an RBI, narrowing the deficit to 3-2.
The Blue Streaks went down in order in the top of the seventh and it was down to the defense to hold off the raging Bulldogs. Wilkinson struck out the first batter. South Fork’s Alice Dewaters doubled on a line drive to left field, which initiated a pitching change for the Blue Streaks. Sebring brought Price to the mound. Emma Ortiz hit a sacrifice grounder to second to advance Dewaters to third. Abbie Dewaters hit a line to shortstop, Wilkinson, who lunged for the ball for the final out of the game.
“I’m so proud and we couldn’t have done it without everyone helping out,” Wilkinson said. “The outfield did great, the infield did great and everyone was working. I felt good on the mound. I felt strong because I knew the defense would have my back. This win means a lot because I can’t remember the last time we have won a district championship. This does a lot to boost our confidence going into regionals. My personal goal was to pitch a no-hitter but it hasn’t happened yet this season.”
Wilkinson pitched six and a one-third innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking only one batter. White made the most plays for Sebring with seven.
“Marissa (Wilkinson) did a great job, threw a lot of pitches and I figured let a fresh arm come in the seventh inning,” added Perez. “Tera Lynn (Price) has been doing a great job relieving for us so she did it again tonight. That final catch was a beautiful play. We have a very good defense and our defense is strong. They don’t quit; they keep fighting all the way and I’m very proud of them. It was a team win and even the dugout was up the whole game. It was a very intense game and we knew they (South Fork) weren’t going to let up. They are a very good team but we were the better team tonight and that is what matters.”
The celebration ensued as Sebring won the Class 5A-District 14 Championship with a final score of 3-2. The Sebring Blue Streaks will compete in the Class 5A-Region 4 Tournament. The Blue Streaks will host the Sebastian River Sharks (15-5) on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons will advance to the Class 3A-Region 3 tournament. The Green Dragons will travel to Clearwater to take on the Calvary Christian Warriors on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. start.