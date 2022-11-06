FORT PIERCE — It wasn’t pretty the entire time, but the Sebring Blue Streaks came out on top again.
Sebring (7-2) finished off its regular season with a 21-3 victory against the Fort Pierce Central Cobras (2-8) Friday night. The Blue Streaks will enter the postseason on a four-game winning streak.
“It feels real good,” Head Coach LaVaar Scott said postgame. “It wasn’t pretty but sometimes you have to win ugly. Sometimes you go to have the adversity that we had.”
Scott mentioned how they dealt with players being in and out with illnesses during the week. The Blue Streaks were just in a funk most of the week, according to him.
The Cobras started out hot, running an up-tempo attack that combined dives up the middle and short-to-intermediate passing. Every play’s conclusion was followed with Central lining up at breakneck pace.
However, the Blue Streaks benefited from a few incompletions then clamped down on an underneath throw on fourth down to stop the Cobras short of the sticks. Sebring took over on downs. But its first series was fruitless too.
Central drew first blood, albeit a small cut, with a field goal on its second drive of the game. A sack on 3rd-and-long killed any chance of Sebring responding on the following series.
Tyler Blevins and Josiah Taylor combined to give the offense a boost on the next Cobra possession.
Blevins leapt in the air on a Cobra pass attempt and tipped the ball. The fluttering pass fell into the arms of a well-positioned Taylor. The Sebring linebacker raced down the field and set his team’s offense up at the Cobra 10-yard line.
The next play? A handoff to tailback Travis Kerney for six. Sebring held a 7-3 lead with 7:49 left in the first half.
Sebring’s defense locked down the Cobra offense after those first two drives. It forced a three-and-out to get the ball back. And the Blue Streaks somehow took all of the remaining seven minutes in the half off the clock going from their 20 to Central’s 20. They moved forward with big gains but holding penalties kept pushing the Blue Streaks back.
They did have a chance to get six before the half but quarterback Len Grant’s deep pass was dropped in the end zone. Ultimately, Sebring only had enough time and the field position for a field goal.
Kicker Jean Carlos Sanchez nailed the attempt. The only problem was an offsides defender nullified the make. Then the Cobras tried to ice him. And it paid off as Sanchez missed his second try and Sebring took a 7-3 lead into the half.
The Cobras got the ball to open the second half but quickly punt. Sebring’s defense though proved it figured out the Central offense as it forced three plays and a punt as well.
Scott said the Cobras showed something new. They did a good job scheming up the Blue Streak defense with checks at the line, seeing what defense the Blue Streaks were in and calling a good play off of it.
Sebring made a few adjustments to counteract that on the night. They were first able to stop the Cobra running game and the length of the Sebring front disrupted their passing game with more consistency. But Scott alluded to the defense maybe not showing their hand so fast also.
Penalties derailed Sebring’s next drive with a killer holding call putting them way behind the chains. But Sanchez booted a great punt to pin the Cobras back at the 7-yard line.
Central did work it out to around the 30. But linebacker Joshua Carter vaulted onto the back of the Cobra quarterback for a drive-ending sack.
With 11:53 left in the game, the Blue Streaks picked up a first down on three plays. They were poised to get in the end zone. Then an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Scott put them back around where the drive started.
It looked like another drive would end without points. Then Jaquate Harrison caught a pass down the seam.
The speedy wideout made some defenders miss as he cut upfield. He dashed and split Central’s defense as he crossed from the right hash to the left. Nobody could catch him.
He waltzed into the end zone for what felt like the dagger touchdown.
“That was a great play, he got me off the hook,” Scott said.
Scott said they have skill players capable of doing something like that as receivers. They just need more consistency, especially with catching the football.
With another Central drive came another punt. Sebring was determined to run off the almost seven minutes of clock left on their drive. Kerney saw four straight handoffs to start it, including a huge run down the sideline that – surprise – was called back by a penalty.
After a few more plays, the Blue Streaks faced a 3rd-and-1 from the Central 35. Who else would get the ball but Kerney.
The junior was initially stopped at the line but he churned those legs and emerged from the sea of bodies. He broke into the open field with nobody around him. It was an easy touchdown to put the game on ice.
Scott called it a great run. It’s what the coaches expect out of him more often than not. They need him to hit holes, get downhill and use that strength of his.
Sebring held on after that as the Cobras had almost no time and were down three possessions. A pass breakup on their last attempt at the end zone was the last play of the game.
The Blue Streaks came away with a win where they just started out sluggish and almost flat. Penalties were an issue. Scott said they might’ve put more points up without them getting 60 yards then going back 10 or 20 because of holding calls.
One thing Scott liked though about them fighting out of a tough start was in the past the team would be pointing fingers and arguing. Scott didn’t see that from his team Friday night.
Consistency will be the key for this team as they head into the postseason now. Prior to Friday they sat as the No. 4 ranked team in Region 3 in Class 3S. That ranking likely will probably not change, according to Scott.
“We got a week and now it really really truly counts,” Scott said. “It’s a new season. The guys gotta have a different focus and lock in.”