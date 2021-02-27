SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks dominated on the diamond Thursday night against the LaBelle Cowboys. Sebring nearly had a shutout but the Cowboys scored in the seventh inning to make the final score 7-1. The Blue Streaks record is now even at 2-2 on the season.
“I thought (Cameron) Kimbrell did a great job of attacking the zone pitching,” said Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt. “He has done that all year for us so far. He is commanding the strike zone, he doesn’t miss pitches and is able to throw any pitch in the count which is a big benefit for him. He knows our defense will do their job behind him. He kept his composure.”
Sebring wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. In the bottom of the first inning Case McClelland hit a grounder to third base for a single and took second on a passed ball. Trey Bender stepped to the plate and hit a liner into center field for an RBI double giving Sebring a 1-0 lead.
The Blue Streaks expanded their lead in the second. Trey Rowe hit a blooper into right field to get on base and Rhett Vaughn hit a grounder to advance the runner. Rowe stole third and went home on an error when third base was overthrown giving the Blue Streaks a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth Sebring added another run when Reid Whitehouse hit a rope down the left field line for a stand up double. Rowe hit a hard grounder up the middle driving home Whitehouse furthering Sebring’s lead to 3-0.
Sebring really got the bats going in the sixth inning plating four runs. Clayton Evans and Bender each drew walks and advanced on a passed ball putting runners on second and third. Evans ran for home on another passed ball and Bender advanced to third. Joey Warner hit a sacrifice line to left field driving in Bender for an RBI rocketing Sebring into a 5-0 lead.
The bases were loaded and Sebring had two outs against them when Cameron Kimbrell stepped to the plate and hit a grounder to third base. The Cowboys’ third baseman threw to first but the first baseman stepped off the bag allowing Kimbrell to get on safely, meanwhile Ashton Griffin and Zachary Doorlag crossed home plate. The Blue Streaks lead swelled to an overwhelming 7-0.
“We played hard and played together,” said Cameron Kimbrell. “We still have a few things we need to work on but as a whole we are doing better. Our effort is good and we have been picking each other up. I felt good and confident on the mound. If I can get a little more consistent I can be the best. We have great team chemistry and the coaches are doing a great job. We have to fix a few things but we will be great. This season I want to be a leader and I’m all about the team.”
LaBelle attempted to rally in the top of the seventh and had a single runner score cutting the deficit to 7-1 avoiding the shutout. Sebring got the final two outs needed to win.
Sebring’s Kimbrell pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed two hits and struck out 10 batters.
“We had a big inning in the sixth and needed one more shutdown inning in the seventh and couldn’t do it,” explained DeWitt. “Other than that one inning we shut them down. We have some youth and leadership that are gelling well together. We made good adjustments and continue to get better. Our goal is to continue to get better every day and see where we are at the end of the season.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks played Lake Wales Friday night with results unavailable at press time. The Blue Streaks will host the Frostproof Bulldogs on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“We want to thank our fans who have been coming to our home games and away games,” stated DeWitt. “We appreciate everyone showing support for our guys. It means a lot to have the support. We have a lot of capacity here and plenty of room for social distancing so hopefully we can get more fans in to cheer on our boys.”