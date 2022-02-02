SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks recently celebrated Senior Night with a rousing game against the Auburndale Bloodhounds. Sebring worked together to down the Bloodhounds 71-53 to raise the Blue Streaks’ record to 7-7.
“When we play together we do well,” said Sebring Coach Jackie Smith. “We are missing a couple of players. I enjoy seeing them play when they play together like they did tonight, it brings something up out of me.
“Keely Jones, Adrianna (Maldonado) and Shamari Jones all played a great game. Our senior Janeisha Bennett has a beautiful release but doesn’t want to shoot it but when she shot it tonight she did well. I put Briana (Rivera) in the game, she didn’t want to and was a little nervous, but she got a block which was nice. It was a good one for senior night. We have been practicing playing together, if someone gets stuck, go help them.”
The Bloodhounds and Blue Streaks started off neck-and-neck each scoring a basket within the first minute of the game with Sebring’s being scored by Adrianna Maldonado. Auburndale added a pair of shots that the Blue Streaks answered with a 3-pointer from the right side by Shamari Jones but the ‘Hounds had a 6-5 lead. Auburndale added three buckets in a row for a 13-5 advantage. Sebring’s Maldonado sank a jump shot and Jones charged down the open court for an easy layup cutting the deficit to 13-9. Jones made back-to-back buckets bringing Sebring within two points, 15-13. Janeisha Bennett made a short jumper and Keely Jones made a shot off the glass to tie the game at 17-17. With just seconds left in the first period Shamari Jones stole the ball and made a pass to Gilianys Martinez who was under the basket giving the Blue Streaks a 19-17 lead at the end of the first.
In the second quarter the Blue Streaks expanded their lead. Shamari Jones started Sebring off with a pair of 3-pointers and Maldonado added a layup giving the Blue Streaks a 27-21 advantage. Shamari Jones stole the ball and passed it to Martinez who made an easy layup bringing the score to 29-24. The Blue Streaks went on an 11-point run before halftime that was highlighted by a pair of layups by Shamari Jones, Maldonado making a bucket and adding a free throw, Keely Jones made a layup and Shamari Jones went 3 for 5 from the line. Sebring had a commanding 41-24 lead going into halftime.
In the third, Keely Jones made a pair of baskets that was followed by a 3-pointer by Shamari Jones giving the Blue Streaks a 48-27 lead. Shamari Jones charged down the open court for an easy layup and Keely Jones contributed a short jumper to increase Sebring’s lead to 52-35. Shamari Jones stole the ball and passed to Keely Jones who was under the basket for an easy layup and then seconds later made the same play to give Sebring an overwhelming 56-37 lead. Liberty Phillips made a rebound with a minute left in the third and Keely Jones made a free throw furthering the Blue Streaks lead to 61-43 at the end of the third.
“We could have played better but the second half was more intense,” said Keely Jones. “We were communicating tonight and talked in the locker room. Our team throughout the season argued but we came together because we are family. This season my goal was to get 20 points but I didn’t make it but next year I will be a senior and I will get it. I am going to work on my 3s more. To get ready for districts we are going to practice and work on our communication some more.”
Sebring continued to build their lead in the fourth. Shamari Jones once again charged down the court for an easy layup to expand the Blue Streaks lead to 63-43. Maldonado was sent to the line where she sank 1 of 2 free throws. Shamari Jones netted a 3 from the right side baseline and Keely Jones made a layup to bring the score to 69-44 with Sebring holding to their lead. Maldonado made a shot off the glass to clinch the 71-53 victory for the Blue Streaks.
“We have to go up to Gibbs and I think we are matched up pretty good,” added Smith. “We will then play Booker the next night when we beat Gibbs. I wish we would have a night to rest, like they do with the boys but we don’t get that. That is something in the meetings that I keep bringing up but it hasn’t changed. I don’t want the kids to get hurt and so we can rest between games. Booker isn’t playing so they will be rested.”
Sebring was on the road Tuesday night to take on the Gibbs Gladiators in a Class 4A-District 11 tournament with results unavailable at press time. The winner of that game will go on to play the Booker Tornadoes on tonight (Wednesday, Feb. 2) in Sarasota.