WINTER HAVEN – Rain delay, soggy field and players slipping and sliding all over the place. It wasn’t the best conditions to play but the Sebring Blue Streaks were able to come through the adversity and dominate against the Winter Have Blue Devils at Denison Stadium. The Blue Streaks pounded the Blue Devils, 40-20.
“We still have a lot of stuff to clean up but is always good when you get a victory,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “We came up here with 37 kids which is tough but these kids stepped in and played well. They (Winter Haven) scored a couple but we gotta get guys in and we obviously know it could have been a little bit different. The ‘O’line really stood out tonight. Backs are going to show, they got yardage and opened some big holes.”
The Blue Streaks received on the opening kickoff and on their first drive made a touchdown. The Blue Streaks worked their way up field from their own 27 yard line and made multiple hand offs in the 12-play drive. Sebring found themselves on the Winter Haven 11 yard line and handed the ball to Travis Kerney who burst through the Blue Devils defense for a touchdown. Jean Carlos Sanchez sent the ball sailing through the uprights giving Sebring a 7-0 lead with 6:50 left in the first.
On Winter Haven’s first drive of the game, the mighty Blue Streaks’ defense overpowered the Blue Devils. Sebring’s Sebastian Reeves and Chavey Harris made big tackles for loss of yardage.
As the time wind down in the first quarter lightning began to strike and thunder rumbled throughout the stadium. When the first quarter came to a close everyone was asked to seek shelter for a rain delay.
The delay lasted 30 minutes and the game resumed with Sebring on the Blue Devils’ 25 yard line. With rain coming down, the Blue Streaks worked their way up to Winter Haven’s 19 yard line and decided to go for a field goal on fourth down. Sanchez rose to the occasion and launched the ball through the uprights giving Sebring a 10-0 lead with 11:04 left in the first half.
In the second quarter, the Blue Streaks once again placed the ball in the arms of Kerney who found an opening and stepped into the end zone for 24-yard touchdown run. Sanchez made the point after and the Blue Streaks had a commanding lead of 17-0.
As the rain began to subside, the Blue Devils avoid the shutout with 2:19 left in the first half. After recovering a fumble on Sebring’s 27 yard line, Winter Haven made a long pass to Guiseann Mirtil who was brought down on Sebring’s 2. A hand off to Jacobe Fowler for the touchdown put Winter Haven on the board. During the extra point attempt a flag was thrown against Winter Haven pushing the ball back to the 15, then a flag against Sebring moving the ball back to the 10 and then another flag flew against Sebring so after a lot of practice kicks the Blue Devils finally made the extra-point making the score 17-7.
The Blue Streaks answered with less than a minute left in the first half. After several hand offs, Sebring went for a field goal with 0:10 seconds on the clock. Sanchez tried for a 37-yard field goal with time running out and made it, furthering Sebring’s lead to 20-7 at halftime.
Late in the third quarter the Blue Streaks worked their way up to the Winter Haven 11 after a seven-play drive. It was fourth down and the Sebring coaches decided to go for it. Sebring quarterback Cam Kimbrell handed the ball to Ke’varreis White who pushed his way into the end zone for a touchdown and with the extra-point the Sebring held an dominating 27-7 lead with 4:18 left in the third quarter.
At the end of the third Winter Haven fumbled the ball and Sebring’s Joshua Carter scooped up the ball and ran it five yards before being brought down on the Winter Haven 19 yard line.
“Defensively we played pretty well,” Scott said. “We have some big mental mistakes, some cover busts and we have to get that fixed.”
The Blue Streaks’ first drive of the fourth quarter saw Kimbrell running the ball a couple of times for 14 yards gained, a few hand offs to Wilney Francois, the ball slipping out of Kimbrell’s hand due to wet playing conditions but he was able to wrap up the ball on Winter Haven’s 30 yard line. A couple more hand offs to Francois brought Sebring to the 2 yard line. Francois was able to finish what he started and brought the ball in for a touchdown and with the extra point the Blue Streaks lead swelled to 34-7.
“He (Cam Kimbrell) managed the game and he is going to come through when we need him,” added Scott. “Right now we need him to manage the game but coming here shortly we are going to need him to make the throws that we know he is capable of making.”
The Blue Devils narrowed the deficit with 5:49 left in the game. Winter Haven made a 47-yard pass to Calvin Doles for a touchdown cutting Sebring’s lead to 34-14.
Winter Haven made another long 40-yard pass to Mirtil with less than two minutes left in the game. The Blue Devils were on the Sebring 11 yard line and after a couple of handoffs and a quarterback keep they found themselves on the Blue Streaks 2. Fowler ran the ball in for Winter Haven narrowing the deficit to 34-20.
After a couple of flags against Winter Haven for unsportsmanlike conduct and for being offsides, Sebring was on their own 40 yard line. A hand off to Francois moved the Blue Streaks up their own 45. Quarterback Sebastian Reeves held on to the ball and ran it all the way to Winter Haven 10 yard line but a flag brought Sebring back to their own 45. With less than 0:10 seconds left in the game a bad snap was scooped up by Francois who ran it down the left side where he fought off multiple defenders and was able to keep his balance and ran all the way for a Sebring touchdown. It was a 55-yard run giving Sebring a 40-20 victory.
Kimbrell completed seven of 11 attempts for 70 passing yards. Francois led the Blue Streaks in rushing yards with 186 yards that included two touchdowns.
“He has incredible balance and him being who he is and show plays like that,” said Scott.
“We made a lot of mistakes and need to fix a lot of stuff for next week’s game against Bartow,” said Quentin Joyner. “If we fix our mistakes we should be good. I did pretty well tonight. Coach Scott has the career sacks for Sebring High School and I am trying to overcome that and get at least 20 this season. I also want to get through the season without any injuries and try to get into a college. I want to play at the next level.
“Our team goal is to make it to state. I am proud of my team for getting this win, if we fix our mistakes we should be good. This is my senior year and it is sad knowing this is my last year but I am going to enjoy every moment that I get to play on that field.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks record is now 2-0 this season and they hope to keep that winning streak going next week when they travel to Bartow to take on the Yellow Jackets.