SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Boys soccer team seems to be peaking at the right time, extending their winning streak to three games with a 4-2 decision over Class 5A-District 13 opponent, the Westwood Panthers, to improve their record to 7-11 on the season.
“This is the first time we have ever played them and we will be facing them in the play-in game at their location next week,” said Sebring coach James Ashley. “Both teams started off flat, as the game progressed our game began to show a little more. I knew they were going to be physical and I knew if we tried to play them one on one, we would not have matched them well.”
Sebring and Westwood were locked in a 1-1 tie late in the first half, with Henry Juliano scoring the Blue Streaks goal when he was able to gather up the ball at the center of the field and outrun the Westwood defensive backs to make the goal.
With a minute left to play in the first half, Sebring took the lead on a header by Nathan VanDam off a centering pass from the left side. The ball went over the head of the Westwood goalkeeper, who was playing up from the goal, to hit the back of the net to put Sebring up 2-1 at the half.
The second half started uneventful for the first twelve minutes, then Westwood attacked and for a moment had an open goal opportunity, but the Blue Streaks defensive backs came in at the last second to make the save and eventually cleared the ball out unscathed.
A few minutes later, it appeared that Westwood was going to push the ball uncontested for a shot at goal, again the Sebring defense came through as Luis Martinez caught the Westwood dribbler, separated him away from the ball and was able to clear it out.
Near the halfway mark in the second half, the Blue Streaks stretched their lead to 3-1 on a goal by Randolph Robles.
With less than six minutes left in the game, Westwood tighten the game back to one, 3-2, when they scored on a corner kick.
The Blue Streaks scored a security goal off a penalty kick by Alan Arceo with a minute left in the game to cap off the scoring and securing the 4-2 win.
Ashley noted that defensively they were playing much better, which is why they are on a three game streak at the moment.
“We are not giving up the goals that we gave up earlier in the season,” said Ashley. “Separating the offensive player from the ball, at this level it has to happen, especially playing a team this physical, you got to be strong enough to get on the ball, shield it, take care of it to the point you are going to take a hit, but you are not going to give the ball up to. The difference is, are you releasing and connecting or releasing and lobbing down field and praying, tonight we were connecting.”
The Blue Streaks conclude their regular season on senior night next Tuesday against the Avon Park Red Devils at 7 p.m. before heading to Fort Pierce on Friday to play Westwood in the District Tournament play-in game.