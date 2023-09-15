AVON PARK — The Sebring Blue Streaks won their third straight match to improve to 7-6 on the season defeating the Avon Park Red Devils (6-3) last Tuesday in Avon Park. The Red Devils suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season.
The Blue Streaks won the first two sets fairly easily; 25-14 and 25-17, but had to battle as they outlasted a feisty Red Devil team in the third set 28-26 to win the match 3-0.
The first set started close with Sebring leading 5-4 before the Blue Streaks expanded their lead to 9-5 on a four point run with Shelby Marine highlighting the run with an attack shot for point.
With the Blue Streaks leading 13-5 with a point scored by Molly Zwayer on a spike, the Red Devils answered with a 6-1 run to cut Sebring’s lead to three, 14-11, as Lacey Barcinas and Peyton Cobb scored on blocks.
That was as close as Avon Park would get in set one as Sebring pulled away with seven unanswered points to take a 21-11 and went on to win set one 25-14.
Sebring jumped out to a 9-2 lead to start set 2. From that point, both teams played fairly even as Sebring maintained a 5-7 point lead over the Red Devils to include leading by seven late 19-12.
Avon Park battled back with five straight that included a kill shot by Brenna Elder from the strong side to the middle of Sebring’s side of the court to chop the Blue Streaks lead to two points, 19-17.
Sebring finished strong, scoring the last six points, three of those by Ansley Vickers and Molly Zwayer getting the game winner on a blocked shot as the Blue Streaks held off Avon Park 25-17.
The third set got the Red Devils fans in the game as they started out with a 6-2 lead that included three points by Peyton Cobb and an ace by Isabela Torres.
Sebring answered with as Maci Albritton scored a cross court winner and three aces by Ansley Vickers put the Blue Streaks back on top 10-8.
Years past, one would say that’s it for Avon Park, game over. Not so fast as Avon Park stepped up and went toe-to-toe against Sebring. The Red Devils held leads at 11-10, 14-13, 16-15 and kept Sebring within two points until the Blue Streak took a three point lead at 23-20 and had set/match point at 24-21.
Avon Park took advantage of two errors by Sebring and a two woman block by Landice Pollard and Sophia Heston to tie the game at 24.
Tied at 25 and 26, Sebring scored the last two points on an Avon Park error and a mishit to stave off the Red Devils for a 28-26 set 3 win and win the match 3-0.
Sebring played Lake Placid at home on Thursday and will play at home on Monday against Ridge Community with a 7 p.m. start time. Avon Park will attempt to get back in the win column as they play at Bayshore on Friday and at Home on Tuesday against Teneroc.