AVON PARK — The Sebring Blue Streaks won their third straight match to improve to 7-6 on the season defeating the Avon Park Red Devils (6-3) last Tuesday in Avon Park. The Red Devils suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

The Blue Streaks won the first two sets fairly easily; 25-14 and 25-17, but had to battle as they outlasted a feisty Red Devil team in the third set 28-26 to win the match 3-0.

