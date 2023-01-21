SEBRING – After a late start, the Sebring Blue Streaks and Moore Terriers Girls Weightlifting teams decided to compete in Traditional lifts (Bench and Clean and Jerk) and forego the Olympic lift for this event in which Sebring, by sheer numbers alone muscled the Blue Streaks to a 69-3 win over the Terriers.

The results by Weight Class, Place, School, Name Bench, Clean and Jerk, Total. In a two team event, points are awarded in the following: 1st Place -5, 2nd Place – 3 and 3rd Place -1. X denotes that the person competed but was not in the top two for their school and is not awarded points.

