SEBRING – After a late start, the Sebring Blue Streaks and Moore Terriers Girls Weightlifting teams decided to compete in Traditional lifts (Bench and Clean and Jerk) and forego the Olympic lift for this event in which Sebring, by sheer numbers alone muscled the Blue Streaks to a 69-3 win over the Terriers.
The results by Weight Class, Place, School, Name Bench, Clean and Jerk, Total. In a two team event, points are awarded in the following: 1st Place -5, 2nd Place – 3 and 3rd Place -1. X denotes that the person competed but was not in the top two for their school and is not awarded points.
110: (1) Sebring Claudia Armengol 100-95-195; (2) Sebring Denise Hermoso 80-100-180; (3) Moore Haven Jo Ellen Erskin 55-65-120. (X) Sebring Naveah Tyson 75-100-175.
119: (1) Sebring Chastidy Green 80-85-185; (2) Sebring Kayla King 80-80-160.
129: (1) Sebring Kinsley White 130-140-270; (2) Sebring Jalia Davis 110-125-235; (3) Moore Haven Summer Gopher 90-90-180; (X) Sebring Elizabeth Allen 75-85-160.
139: (1) Sebring Morgan Hucke 105-105-210; (2) Sebring Morgan Cooper 85-90-175; (X) Sebring Krishna Patel 75-85-160; (X) Sebring Cailyn Palmer 55-60-115.
154: (1) Sebring Katherine Bubb 135-135-270; (2) Sebring Morgan Durrance 95-95-190; (X) Sebring Maria Miller 90-95-185.
169 : (1) Sebring Elizabeth Bender 95-115-210; (1) Sebring Lauren Dohman 105-105-210; (X) Sebring 85-70-155.
183: (1) Sebring Rylee Culberton 95-95-190; (2) Sebring Sanarious Lenton 90-90-180; (3) Moore Haven Nyla Flemming 75-80-155.
199: (1) Sebring Kaise Palmerton 105-100-205.
Unlimited: (1) Sebring Elizabeth Davis 140-130-270; (2) Sebring Mycah Berry 105-120-225; (X) Makayla Brifil 95-105-200; (X) Sebring Ralee Bennett 90-100-190.
This was the last event of the season for the girls weight lifting team as they will compete in districts January 28 at 10:00 am at Davenport High School.