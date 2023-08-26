SEBRING – After starting the regular season with a loss to Parrish Community, the Sebring Blue Streaks Volleyball team has put together back-to-back wins with a three set win over Avon Park last Tuesday and the latest being a three set win over the Hardee Wildcats last Thursday. Both were played in Sebring.
Sebring defeated Hardee in straight sets; 25-14, 25-19 and 25-17. The win improves the Blue Streaks to 2-1 on the season, it was Hardee’s first match of the year and now sport an 0-1 record after the loss.
Each game was fairly close before Sebring pulled away to win the match 3-0.
In the first game, Sebring held a tightly contested one point lead at 13-12 and led by two at 16-14.
Sebring’s Trinity Sass hit a kill shot to put Sebring up three, 17-14. That shot gave Sebring service in which the Blue Streaks scored eight straight service points, that was highlighted with a spike by Sass, two blocks for points by Katie Scott and Scott scored the game winner with a tapover to the middle of Hardee’s court to give Sebring a Set 1 25-14 win.
Sebring trailed midway in the second game with Hardee holding one point lead at 15-14 and later tied at 16. Sebring scored five straight, more on unforced errors by Hardee, though Scott scored on a spike to make the score 20-16 and later 21-16 before siding out with the Wildcats.
Sebring marginally outpaced the Wildcats 4-3 to finish the second set with a 21-19 win.
In the third game of the match, both teams battled to 5-5 as a tapover and spike by Sass mixed in with cross corner kill shots by Ashley Vickers and Maci Albitton and a four serve run by Addie Gleason put the Blue Streaks up 10-5. Sebring increased their lead to six, 13-7, behind a pair of blocks by Scott.
Hardee answered with an 8-1 run that gave the Wildcats a 15-14 before the momentum shifted back to Sebring when the Blue Streaks Libero Ellee Whitehouse made a diving dig to save point and tie the set at 15.
With the game tied at 16, Sebring went on a 9-1 run with Katie Scott hitting the game and match winner with a kill shot in the middle to give victory to the Blue Streaks.
Sebring is participating in a tournament this weekend and will be back at home on Tuesday to play Ridge Community and home on Thursday to play a district game against Okeechobee.