SEBRING – After starting the regular season with a loss to Parrish Community, the Sebring Blue Streaks Volleyball team has put together back-to-back wins with a three set win over Avon Park last Tuesday and the latest being a three set win over the Hardee Wildcats last Thursday. Both were played in Sebring.

Sebring defeated Hardee in straight sets; 25-14, 25-19 and 25-17. The win improves the Blue Streaks to 2-1 on the season, it was Hardee’s first match of the year and now sport an 0-1 record after the loss.

