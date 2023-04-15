SEBRING — Sebring High School’s boys and girls tennis teams came up short in the Class 3A-District 6 tournament. Although there was still a bright spot. Despite both squads finishing in third and missing out on advancing to regionals, some Streaks still had a successful day.
Vivek Krishnadas won 6-3, 7-5 against Edgewater High School’s Aksel Ostburg for the No. 1 singles district title. The win qualified him for the Class 3A individual state tournament.
Krishnadas later qualified for state again as one half of the Sebring boys’ No. 1 doubles team with Brady Spencer. They defeated Ostburg and Caiden Harrison of Edgewater 7-5, 6-2.
The Blue Streak boys, as a team, scored 12 points compared to runner-up Auburndale High School’s 15 and champion Edgewater’s 16.
Over on the girls side, Sebring posted 11 points. That was two points off of runner-up Edgewater’s 13 points but eight away from district winner Auburndale’s 19 points.
McKenna Battilla of Auburndale earned the No. 1 singles district title with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over South Lake’s Laila Edwards. She also advanced to the state tournament.
Sebring’s Jackie Lackey and Reagan Lenihan competed for the No. 1 doubles title against McKenna and Peyton Battilla of Auburndale. The Blue Streak pair gave a good effort but ended up falling 6-2, 6-2.
The FHSAA’s Class 3A state championships will take place at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs on April 24-25.