SEBRING — Sebring High School’s boys and girls tennis teams came up short in the Class 3A-District 6 tournament. Although there was still a bright spot. Despite both squads finishing in third and missing out on advancing to regionals, some Streaks still had a successful day.

Vivek Krishnadas won 6-3, 7-5 against Edgewater High School’s Aksel Ostburg for the No. 1 singles district title. The win qualified him for the Class 3A individual state tournament.

