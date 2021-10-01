SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks were able to rotate in substitutes on a regular basis as they easily beat the Moore Haven Terriers in straight sets on Tuesday night; 25-6, 25-12 and 25-8 to improve 11-3 on the season.
There was little drama about the matchup against the visiting Moore Haven team as Sebring rattled off sixteen straight points to start set one, led by Ashley Bible who blocked two shots for points and scored another two on kill shots.
With Sebring leading 23-6, Sebring’s Nora Aubrey served up an ace to make the score 24-6 and Moore Haven mishit the serve receive on the next service to give Sebring the 25-6 win.
Set two showed a little more competitiveness from Moore Haven early with the score tied 2-2. That did not last long as Lacey Brod and Xiana Vilian sparked a 10-1 run with tap overs from the right side as Sebring took a 12-3 lead.
Sebring continued to find open spots in the Moore Haven defense, mostly through tap overs as Brod and Shelby Marine each scored points as Sebring’s lead to swell to 22-10.
Leading 24-12, it was appropriate for the game to win on a tap over by Mckaylah Mann.
Set 3 was more of a copy of set 1 as the Blue Streaks scored the first 13 points of the game behind an ace by Sydney Porter and kill shots by Bible and Jackie Lackey.
Greer Smoak scored on a kill shot from the right side to center to increase the Blue Streaks lead to 14 at 16-2.
Sebring continue to outscore the Terriers, posting nine of the next fifteen points to include kill shots by Aubrey and Bible and a block for point by Marine as the Blue Streaks easily handled the Terriers in the third game, 25-8 to win the match 3-0.
Sebring will travel to Lake Placid on Thursday and host Bartow next Friday. Lake Placid is currently 11-8 and riding a four game winning streak.