SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks quickly rebounded from a 9-6 loss on Thursday night to beat the Clewiston Tigers on Friday night at home 7-3. This win improves the Blue Streaks record to 15-8 on the season.
“We have a great bunch of guys” said Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt. “They come everyday ready to work. Win, lose or draw the night before, they come back with everything they got. When you can get that, you have a special team and we have a special team.”
Clewiston took an early lead as they converted a leadoff walk into a run in the first inning as Jessiah Cruz singled into left field to drive in Roldan Milian to put the Tigers up 1-0.
Sebring answered in the bottom of the first, also converting a leadoff walk into a run. Zach Doorlag led off with a walk, advanced to second on a balk, reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Joey Warner and scored on a throwing error by the Clewiston pitcher to tie the game at 1.
Sebring starting pitcher Rhett Vaughn nearly worked out of a situation in the top of the second unscathed. After walking the first two batters by getting the next out, but a throwing error by Vaughn allowed a run to score before ending the inning with a tag out at home as the Tigers went back up 2-1.
Still trailing 2-1 heading into the bottom of the third, the Blue Streaks scored three runs on two outs to take a 4-2 lead. Beny Bikar Jr led off with a single and reached third on a double by Doorlag as Sebring had two runners in scoring position with no outs.
A ground out and a pop out left Sebring in danger of not scoring after a promising start until Case McClelland doubled into centerfield to drive in Bikar and Doorlag to put Sebring up 3-2.
McClelland later scored on an error by the third baseman on a stolen base attempt with Sebring ending the inning with a 4-2 lead.
After walking the leadoff batter in the fourth inning, DeWitt made the decision to make a pitching change mid batter with Reid Whitehouse coming in relief. One pitch later, a ground ball to second was transformed into a double play and Whitehouse struck out the next batter to get out of the inning.
“Vaughn did a good job for us tonight,” said DeWitt. “We saw early on that he was having trouble getting into a rhythm, we were hoping to get four innings, but we got three. As a freshman, he has done a great job this year.”
Sebring never looked back as they scored a run in the fourth inning as Cameron Kimbrell led off with a triple and scored on a single by Bikar to take a 5-2 lead.
Clewiston scored once in the fifth and Sebring came back with two of their own in the bottom of the fifth as the Blue Streaks increased their lead to four, 7-3.
Whitehouse put the Tigers down in order in the sixth and seventh innings to preserve the 7-3 win for the Blue Streaks.
Kimbrell and Bikar led the Blue Streaks with two hits each. Whitehouse pitched four innings, giving one unearned run on no hits and striking out six.
Sebring will be home on Tuesday and Thursday. They will host the DeSoto Bulldogs on Tuesday for Senior night and finish the regular season on Thursday against the Fort Meade Miners.