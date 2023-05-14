It was a great night to be a Sebring Blue Streak. With a near capacity crowd, the Blue Streaks (23-6) dominated on the diamond outpacing the Seabreeze Sandcrabs (14-11), 6-1, in the Class 5A-Region 2 Semifinals in Sebring on Friday night.
“It was a team win,” said Coach Jason DeWitt. “I’m so happy and so proud of these guys. Going into the season they worked hard and we had a spell there where things weren’t going our way and they weren’t having fun but tonight we had fun.”
DeWitt said during midseason the Blue Streaks were feeling some pressure but George Sebring pulled it off for the win on Friday night.
“George Sebring did a fantastic job and we felt like we could play great defense behind him tonight,” DeWitt said. “He hit his spots and we felt like we had a pretty good report that we didn’t have to throw a lot of off-speed stuff.”
DeWitt had a lot of faith in his catcher during the game.
“When you have a catcher like Clayton Evans who says ‘Hey coach, we can stay with the fastball, we can stay with running the in-and-out on them’ it makes it easy for us,” DeWitt said.
The Blue Streaks struck early in the bottom of the first inning. Chase Vaughn knocked a hard grounder into left field for a single and his brother Rhett Vaughn drew a walk. Cole Travers stepped to the plate and hammered a rope into left that drove in Chase Vaughn for an RBI single giving Sebring a 1-0 lead.
For the next three and a half innings it was a battle on the mound with George Sebring on the bump for the Blue Streaks and Dylan Cavanaugh for the Sandcrabs. The Sebring hurler surrendered one run on two hits over five innings, striking out three.
“I just came in, complete locked in, and not worrying about anything going on around me and just focused on the game and making every pitch count,” George Sebring said. “I felt great tonight. I’ve been in a bit of a hitting slump lately but I’ve been working on my approach and it has obviously paid off. I went 2 for 3 so it felt good. On the mound I felt dialed in the entire time.”
George Sebring did not take all the credit and quickly gave accolades to his team.
“I let my defense do what they do and I just had so much faith in them and I did what I did on the mound and we came out with the ‘W’,” Sebring said. “I’m just so proud of them and thankful that I have a team like this. I have so much confidence in them. When we need to hit the ball, we hit the ball.”
The Blue Streaks bats came to life in the fifth. With one out against them, Sebring’s Beny Bikar, Jr. sent a hard grounder to second for a single and Chase Vaughn drew a walk. The Blue Streaks’ catcher, Clayton Evans, hit a line drive down the left field line which sent home both Bikar and Chase Vaughn for a two-run RBI double.
The Sandcrabs decided to make a pitching change and brought in Ethan Gilbert but that did not slow Nathan Arnan who was a courtesy runner for the Blue Streaks’ catcher. Travers smacked a line drive to third for a single and Rhett Vaughn took third on the throw to first putting runners on the corners.
Dalton Percy then rocketed the ball deep into center field for a two-run RBI triple and Sebring’s lead swelled to 6-0.
Seabreeze avoided a shutout in the top of the sixth. With a full count, Zachary Banks drew a walk and the Blue Streaks made a pitching change bring in Trevor Carter in relief with a deficit of a 2-0 count against him. Cavanaugh hit a grounder to shortstop, Bikar, who threw it to first but it was out of George Sebring’s reach and Banks went home from second on the error. The Sandcrabs cut the deficit to 6-1.
The Sandcrabs had one last chance for a comeback in the seventh. Carter struckout the first batter and Noah Katsikos singled on a line to right-center field. Rustin Hurley hit a high hopper to second baseman, Freddie Perez, who tossed it to Bikar who tagged second and threw to first for a game ending double play.
Carter threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Carter recorded the last six outs to earn the save for Sebring.
“Trevor Carter did a great job of coming in, in a situation where it was 2-0 on him,” DeWitt said. “My goal was to make sure we have everyone for Tuesday night and we do. That is why we pulled George, but two arms that we had we were able to throw it.”
DeWitt gave credit to Freddie Perez for showing great team leadership in the game.
“I’m going to give credit to a young man, Freddie Perez, tonight. An hour before game time he finds out that we are going to DH (designated hitter) for him and he goes and makes great plays,” DeWitt said. “That is a team player, senior leadership and I’m so happy for these guys.”
DeWitt added, “Another guy is Dalton Percy, he bombed a little bit during the district tournament, had a slight injury and we decided to hold him out. It was tough on him because he is a senior and wanted to play but he understood the big picture.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks are head to the Class 5A-Region 2 Championship. Sebring will travel to Lake Wales to take on the Highlanders (23-6) who they faced in the District Championship and fell short 2-1. The Blue Streaks are looking for a little revenge and hope to make it to the State Semifinals Final Four. The first pitch goes out at 7 p.m., Tuesday night, in Lake Wales and the Blue Streaks hope to have their fans there to support them.
DeWitt was totally impressed with the crowd that came out to support the Blue Streaks on Friday night.
“What a crowd, I don’t know how many were rooting for us, but that was a hell of a crowd tonight,” DeWitt said. “Hopefully if we have to travel, these people will continue to help us and travel with us. We are going to enjoy the night and go back at it tomorrow. All year we talked about these three games, get to these three and we will set ourselves up and we have a chance to go to the dance we just have to be ready on Tuesday night.”
The team practiced Saturday by hitting the weight room and they will be back on the field to practice on Monday before they play on Tuesday night.
“This season I’m working on defense and offense making sure that I improve every day,” George Sebring added. “I want to get bigger, stronger and work on my mechanics. Now I’m going to go home and take an Epson salt bath.”
Sebring plans to stay focused and prepare for the next game.
“I’m going to work on my pitching, hit and get locked in for our next game,” he said. “I’m not going to let my surrounding distract me and stay focused. We are looking for a little bit of revenge, it is always a rivalry against Lake Wales. We are adamant about coming back and beating them. It will be a good game.”