It was a great night to be a Sebring Blue Streak. With a near capacity crowd, the Blue Streaks (23-6) dominated on the diamond outpacing the Seabreeze Sandcrabs (14-11), 6-1, in the Class 5A-Region 2 Semifinals in Sebring on Friday night.

“It was a team win,” said Coach Jason DeWitt. “I’m so happy and so proud of these guys. Going into the season they worked hard and we had a spell there where things weren’t going our way and they weren’t having fun but tonight we had fun.”

