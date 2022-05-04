SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks (8-9) cleared the first round of the Class 4A-District 12 Tournament with a resounding 17-1 thumping of the Bayshore Bruins (4-12). In a game that started about twenty minutes late, the Blue Streaks ended it after three innings of play on the 15 run rule after scoring 13 runs in the bottom of third.
“We came out swinging the bats tonight,” said Sebring Coach Hector Perez. “The girls have put a lot of hard work in getting ready, taking extra swings and reps. That makes a big difference, and they are feeling more comfortable at the plate.”
After a scoreless first inning, Sebring scored four in the bottom of the second. Carmen Stone led off the inning being hit by a pitch, Skyla Looper came in to pinch run. Bailey Pauze followed with a walk with no outs. For a moment it appeared that Bayshore may get out of the jam when the next two batters popped up and lined out.
Ellee Whitehouse did not let the Blue Streaks go down scoreless as she hit a single into left field that scored Looper to give Sebring a 1-0 lead.
Tera Lynn Price followed with a double into deep center field that plated Pauze and Whitehouse as Sebring went up 3-0. Whitehouse later scored on an error by the third baseman as the Blue Streaks ended the second inning with a 4-0 lead.
The Bruins scored a run on a base hit in the top of the third to close the gap to three in trailing the Blue Streaks 4-1.
Nothing foresaw what was about to happen as Carmen Stone led off with a single to start the bottom of the third and the next person grounded out to short.
Then the Bayshore pitcher began to struggle, hitting the next batter and walking the one after to load the bases. Two more walks led to two runs as Sebring held a 6-1 lead with bases loaded and one out.
Marissa Wilkinson doubled into left field to drive in two more while making the score 8-1. Another walk reloaded the bases before Paige Benton drove in two more with a single into center field to increase the Blue Streaks lead to nine at 10-1.
An error on the second baseman and singles by Pauze (left field) and Marianna Salinas (center field) each created a single run as Sebring’s lead ballooned to 12 at 13-1.
Whitehouse brought the Blue Streaks to the edge with a single into left field that plated two to make the score 15-1, one run short of ending game.
Price took Sebring over the edge with an inside the park homerun down the left field line that scored two and ended the game with the final score being 17-1.
Price pitched three innings, giving up one run on one hit and striking out seven. Price also had five RBIs.
Sebring traveled to Hardee on Tuesday for round two. Hardee won both regular season games, 2-1 and 3-1. Results were unavailable as of press time.