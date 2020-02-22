SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks knocked out the Zephryhills Bulldogs from the Class 5A-Region 2 Tournament Thursday night with a final score of 63-49. Sebring struggled at the line but pulled out the win escalating their record to 19-6.
“We will be shooting a lot of free throws, we will be shooting a lot of free throws and we will be shooting a lot of free throws,” joked Sebring Coach Princeton Harris. “I don’t know what happened tonight because we have been shooting free throws a lot in practice and we have been making them. We get in the game and bombed. Other than free throws they played very well tonight. We took care of the ball and didn’t have a lot of turnovers. We were able to control their shooters and that was one of the biggest things we wanted to do.”
The Blue Streaks came out strong in the first period with Alvin Tumblin leading the way with six buckets for a total of 12 points. Eric Brown netted a shot and Ryan Brown added a free throw giving Sebring 15-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Sebring continued to build its lead in the second with Tavion Coston starting the period with a 3-pointer and a layup. Ryan Brown sank a 3-pointer, added a rebound and went 2-for-2 at the line. Tumblin and Kevion Hester each added a basket. Will Desources and Tumblin each made a free throw. The Bulldogs trailed behind with Harrison Barker netting a 3-pointer and adding a layup. Dontae Marchman contributed a basket and added two free throws. Kevin Pagan made a jump shot and rebound for Zephyrhills while Garrett Price banked a jump shot bringing the score to 33-22 with Sebring having an 11-point lead at halftime.
“I think we could have done better but somehow we pulled through and we got the win,” said Ryan Brown. “We have a good chance at state this year. We just weren’t focused at the line tonight. I think I did well and my teammates played great defense. I am very proud of my team. This was our goal since the summer league and we knew what we could do. This season I just want to help my team. We are going to lock in and get our chemistry down for Tuesday.”
In the third period Sebring start with a layup by Coston and a 3-pointer by Ryan Brown. The Bulldogs answered with Marchman sinking a 3 of his own and Pagan added a layup. Coston added a pair of baskets, Ryan Brown sank a 3 and Tumblin made a free throw bringing the score to 46-29. Zephyrhills cut the deficit with a layup by Jimmy Mcauley and couple of free throws by Marchman to bring the score to 46-33 at the end of the third.
The fourth quarter was riddled with fouls. Sebring was sent to the line five times where they scored five points. The Bulldogs took six trips to the line where they added seven points. Eric Brown dunked the ball but unfortunately sent the Bulldogs to the line for a technical foul. Tumblin slam-dunked the ball twice to boost the Blue Streaks lead to 58-40. Zephryhills went on a seven point run cutting the deficit to 58-47. Ryan Brown tacked on a bucket. Bo Riley entered the game and made a jump shot making the final score 63-49.
Sebring struggled at the line going 11 for 31. Eric Brown made five assists, five blocks, and nine rebounds.
“I think we played down to our competition a little bit and I think we could have run up the score a little bit more,” said Eric Brown. “Things happen and we will go back to see what we can do. We had an off-shooting night at the line and we just have to lock in and hopefully do better on Tuesday. I am extremely proud of them and myself. We all put in the work together. We got the win and I think I did okay. I have to be more aggressive with the ball and take more shots. Now I am going to rest, hydrate and ice to get ready for Tuesday.”
After the buzzer rang the Blue Streaks honored Tumblin for making 1,000 points, joining Eric Zwayer, Eric Brown and Norris Taylor. Tumblin is just a junior and accomplished the rare feat. Tumblin had a team high 23 points for the night.
The Blue Streaks host the Leesburg Yellow Jackets Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Class 5A-Region 2 semifinals.
“We are going to continue to do what we do,” added Harris. “This time of the year we just have to keep on getting after it. We are going to practice and get after it. It was a great team effort and we want to continue to work hard and build, build, build.”