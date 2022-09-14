SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Volleyball team (6-3) had little trouble dispatching the Clewiston Tigers in straight sets on Monday night; 25-12, 25-12 and 25-3 to win their fourth straight match..
Clewiston took an early 3-1 lead in the first set, though it became apparent early that the Tigers would have trouble on the serve receive as the hard hitting Katie Scott forced two mishits to give Sebring a 4-3 lead and made it 5-3 with an ace.
With the first set tied at five, two kill shots by Allison Pate combined with a tap over by Pate and Erin Rogers, Sebring took a four point, 9-5 lead.
Clewiston battled not to lose more ground, staying within three at 12-9, before experiencing back-to-back mishits on serve-receive that allowed Sebring to bolster their lead to six at 15-9.
Sebring pulled away to finish the game with a 10-3 run behind two kill shots by Katie Scott and another by Allison Pate and a tap over by Erin Rogers to make the score 24-12 before Sebring was awarded the set winning point when Clewiston hit he rafters with the ball and it went into Sebring side of the court to give the Blue Streaks a 25-12 Set 1 win.
Set 2 again started close with the Blue Streaks holding a 3-2 lead. With Jessa Cochlin serving, the Blue Streaks rattled off six straight service points with Erin Rogers scoring on a mishit on a kill shot attempt and a tap over, Allison Pate scoring on a mishit, Ramiyah Hawthorne also scoring on a mishit on a kill shot attempt and Cochlin throwing an ace in as Sebring took a 10-3 lead.
Sebring took and eleven point advantage at 16-5, though the Tiger managed to draw the Blue Streaks back to eight a couple of times at 16-8 and 18-10. Sebring put together a 7-2 run with the Blue Streaks winning the second set 25-12.
There was little drama about the third set. Katie Scott started the game scoring two of the first three points on aces as Sebring jumped to a 3-0 lead. Clewiston got within two on three occasions; 3-1, 4-2 and 5-3. Then it was basically over as Allison Pate served for 19 straight points.
Pate served two aces and caused three mishits, Lacey Brod hit three kill shots and Erin Rogers had a tap over for point and hit the game winner on a kill shot attempt that was mishit by Clewiston as the Blue Streaks finished the third set with a 25-3 win and winning the match 3-0.
Sebring played Desoto on Tuesday and will host Ridge Community on Monday August 19 with a 7:30 p.m. start time.