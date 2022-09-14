SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Volleyball team (6-3) had little trouble dispatching the Clewiston Tigers in straight sets on Monday night; 25-12, 25-12 and 25-3 to win their fourth straight match..

Clewiston took an early 3-1 lead in the first set, though it became apparent early that the Tigers would have trouble on the serve receive as the hard hitting Katie Scott forced two mishits to give Sebring a 4-3 lead and made it 5-3 with an ace.

Recommended for you