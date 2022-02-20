PORT CHARLOTTE — The Sebring Blue Streaks were knocked out of the Class 4A District Tournament but with their intense schedule they were able to receive a Regional berth. The Blue Streaks were selected to play the Port Charlotte Pirates Thursday night in the Region 3 quarterfinals. Unfortunately, Sebring’s season came to an end after a narrow 54-47 loss to the Pirates. The Blue Streaks completed their season with a 12-15 record.
“We didn’t do some things well and made some crucial fouls at crucial times that cost us,” said Sebring Coach Princeton Harris. “Just a lot of easy buckets and couldn’t get into the flow on offense which caused us a problem. It was a very close game but it happens.”
The Blue Streaks and Pirates were neck-and-neck in the first period tying at 6-6. Sebring’s Dyveon Collymore, Kyle Turner and Sylvester Lewis each made a bucket. The Pirates’ Roland Federick made a buzzer beater to put Port Charlotte up 8-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Port Charlotte expanded their lead in the second but the Blue Streaks were not far behind. The Pirates started the period off with a 3-pointer giving them a 11-6 advantage. Sebring tied up the game with a putback by Bruce Teleskey where he was fouled on the play and added a free throw to make it three. Lewis netted a putback tying the game at 11-11. The Pirates pulled ahead once again with back-to-back threes. Sebring’s Teleskey made a layup cutting the deficit to 17-13. The Pirates went on a six-point run giving them a 10 point lead at 23-13. The Blue Streaks chopped at the deficit with a pair of jump shots by Wallace. As time was running out in the first half Sebring’s Devontae Powell netted a 3 from the top-right side of the key but the Pirates held a 27-20 lead going into halftime.
Sebring came out strong in the third period and hacked away at the deficit. The Blue Streaks started the second half with a dunk by Lewis and short jumper by Wallace. Marshall O’Hern sank what looked like a three but was called a two pointer by the referee and Lewis added another bucket which brought Sebring just two points behind the Pirates at 30-28. Wallace and O’Hern both made shots off the backboard. The Pirates were sent to the foul line on a technical foul against the Blue Streaks where they went 3 for 4. Wallace netted another basket and O’Hern went 2 for 2 at the line to put Sebring within two points of Port Chartlotte at the end of the third, 38-36.
The Blue Streaks continued to battle in the fourth. The Pirates made a pair of shots off the glass and Sebring answered with a couple of jumpers by O’Hern to keep them within two points. The referees called another technical foul against Sebring and the Pirates made 1 of 2 free throws. The Blue Streaks took the lead with a deep jumper by O’Hern and Lewis made a rebound giving the Blue Streaks a 44-43 lead. Unfortunately, Port Charlotte answered with a couple of shots and another technical foul against the Blue Streaks gave the Pirates a 50-44 advantage. O’Hern made a basket for Sebring but Port Charlotte continued to build their lead. With just a few seconds left in the game O’Hern was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer and made two of three free throws but it wasn’t enough to surpass Port Charlotte.
“It is always good to make it as far as we did,” added Harris. “I’m happy for the guys always. As long as they continue to play hard and work hard, its good. We will be losing five seniors which will affect us but we have some guys that I think we can pull together and do well with next season.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks came to an end with this 54-47 loss to the Port Charlotte Pirates.