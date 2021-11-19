No matter what happens tonight the Sebring Blue Streaks (7-3) are making history. For the first time in school history the Blue Streaks are not only taking part in, but hosting the Class 5A FHSAA Football State Championship Regional semifinal. Sebring will host a solid Gibbs Gladiators (8-3) team on the gridiron at Firemen’s Field.
“Practice have been going well and we have been trying to prepare them mentally,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “We want to make sure they know their assignments. At this point in the season there is no point in doing a lot of banging and physical work, it’s mainly making sure they know mentally what they need to get done. They have been loose and no one is stressing. They are starting to believe and know they are a good football team. Offense continues to get better, to gel, and are controlling the ball at the line of scrimmage. Defense has been solid all year and special teams come in to pick it up. All three coaches have been doing a fantastic job.”
The Gladiators are led by running back, Sammy Miller who has a total of 1,203 rushing yard with eight touchdowns. Tra’quan Johnson added 480 rushing yards with 211 receiving yards. Gibbs narrowly defeated Zephyrhills last Friday 12-10 to advance to the semifinals.
“Gibbs is fast and athletic,” explained Scott. “They are obviously a good team or they wouldn’t be in the second round. They have a couple of good players who are really good with the ball and they have a couple of guys on the defense that we have to make sure get blocked or it will be hard for us.”
The Streaks averaged 27.5 points per game and allowed 14.4 points. Travis Kerney led Sebring’s rushing attack with 849 yards and 10 TDs, while quarterback Cameron Kimbrell threw for 806 yards and nine touchdowns.
“I think the guys are confident but not over confident,” Scott added. “Its crazy because we are a young football team. We had three seniors on defense and three on offense last week. We are playing with some young guys with some experience. We have seniors that know how to win and have won a lot in this program. I am very proud of them and they don’t want to be done. They know we can achieve more but I am definitely proud of these kids and the coaches. They put in a lot of work. We work harder than a lot of programs, not saying that to brag or anything but we work hard. This time last year we were working out to get ready for this season.”
Come out to Firemen’s Field tonight to cheer on the Sebring Blue Streaks as they make history. The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“We are hoping for a big crowd,” said Scott. “We were hoping for a big crowd last week but it didn’t happen and we were a little disappointed. We want people to come out and get behind these kids. They are doing something that has never been done before here in Sebring.”