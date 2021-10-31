SEBRING – There are so many angles to take on this story about the Sebring Blue Streaks ride to a Class 5A-District 12 Championship with a 31-8 win over the Port Charlotte Pirates at Fireman’s Field on Friday night.
The last two seasons, the Blue Streaks fell short in bringing that title to Sebring, losing by one and three points respectively in each year in the championship game. This year, Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott basically had one word for what he wanted out of his team this year: Finish.
On Friday night, they finished. In a game that was basically a statistical tie, Sebring blew out the Pirates by finishing. Finishing blocks, finishing tackles, finishing runs and every aspect of the game that is not measured by yards, they finished and the reward will be a banner that has been a long-time waiting in the Sebring gymnasium that will mark Sebring’s first district title.
“Long, long, long time, but we worked our behinds off and made it happen,” said Scott. “It feels really, really, really good to bring a district championship to Sebring. I have been here a long time, had opportunities to make it happen and could not. This year we made it happen.”
Sebring got their first break late in the first quarter on special teams when Dyveon Collymore returned a Port Charlotte put back to the Pirates’ 31 yards line. Travis Kerney ran three straight plays, the second run for 26 yards to the Pirates’ 5 before Cam Kimbrell ran a 4-yard bootleg to the left for a touchdown to give the Blue Streaks a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, the Blue Streaks put together a 50-yard drive as Kerney ran the first six play for 40 yards and Frederick Hankerson finished off the drive with a pair of runs, the second being a 12-yard touchdown with 4:58 left in the half as Sebring doubled their lead to 14-0.
Special teams came into play on Port Charlotte’s next possession. On the verge of punting for the fourth straight time, the Pirates attempted a fake punt, lost the ball on a fumble that was scooped up by Sebring’s Emmitt Beck and returned deep into Port Charlotte territory. With a Pirate penalty tacked on the play, the final resting place was at the Port Charlotte 4-yard line.
Three plays later, Kerney bulled his way into the end zone to give Sebring a 21-0 halftime lead.
Sebring added a 33-yard field goal by Jean Carlos Sanchez to expand their lead to 24-0 on their first possession in the second half.
Sebring benefited from another short field opportunity on their next possession after Sebring’s Caden Parketon forced a turnover to give the Blue Streaks the ball on the Port Charlotte’s 40-yard line. Caden Dunlap ran a couple plays for 11 yards and five straight runs by Hankerson resulted in a 5-yard touchdown and a 31-0 lead with 4:09 left in the third.
Port Charlotte put together a 69-yard drive at the end of the third quarter and converted a 2-point run to make the score 31-8, which would be the final score as neither team scored in the final quarter.
Offensively, both teams were fairly close, Sebring a little over 200 yards total and Port Charlotte a little less. Kerney rushed 30 times for 130 yards and Hankerson gained 50 on 13 carries. Sebring lost one fumble and the same play they intercepted the ball from Port Charlotte.
Parketon added a 10-yard sack with is forced fumble, Dunlap intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble and Eli Bertrand intercepted a pass as the Sebring defense kept the Port Charlotte offense in check throughout the game.
Scott noted that he has been back for the last 14 years and mentioned briefly about teams he has played on and coached he felt should have got it done, he is very happy and proud of this team for finally bringing it home
Sebring travels to Fort Myers this Friday for the regular season final game before they host a playoff game with the opponent yet to be determined.
Scott said the team isn’t satisfied with just a district title and have higher aspirations.
“We did not come this far just for this,” he said.