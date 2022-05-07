SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Varsity Baseball Team (21-5) captured the Class 4A-District 8 Championship Thursday night against the Parrish Community Bulls (18-10) in a 4-3 nail biter that was not decided until the final out was recorded.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight,” said Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt. “And we gave ourselves an opportunity. We did a great job to eliminate the big inning and came back to score four in the fourth.”
“It goes back to the “Lag” (Zachary Doorlag) pitching six and two thirds yesterday (Wednesday) which helped our pitching today,” added DeWItt. “That was big yesterday, it gave us the three pitchers we thought we would need today.”
Rhett Vaughn took the hill for the Blue Streaks and though each of the four batters he faced in the first hit the ball fairly hard, three ended up being easy flyballs to catch as center fielder Zachary Rowe caught two and Treshawn Rowe caught another as Sebring held Parrish scoreless in the first.
Vaughn got out of a sticky situation in the second inning with runners on first and third with one out. It appeared Parrish went for the suicide squeeze, the bunt was hit too hard back to Vaughn, who ran the runner heading home back to third to induce the rundown with Sebring eventually getting the tag for the out.
That still left runners now on second and third with two outs, Vaughn struck out the next batter to keep the game scoreless after two.
Sebring struggled on the base pads the first two innings also, caught stealing in the first, they were picked off at first in the second and later trying to steal third.
After a fairly quiet third, Parrish took the lead in the top of the fourth inning on a two out single by Tyler Cripe to drive in Noah Eatman as the Bulls took a 1-0 lead and it became increasingly apparent that their was not much love lost between these two teams.
Sebring fired back in the bottom of the fourth as they were able to bunch base hits together with one out as Cameron Kimbrell and Case McClelland singled and Reid Whitehouse loaded the bases with a bunt single.
An error on Parrish’s third baseman allowed Kimbrell and McClelland to score to give Sebring a 2-1 lead. The Blue Streaks added two more with two outs on a single to center by Vaughn as Sebring found themselves up 4-1 after four innings.
Neither team scored in the fifth inning and Vaughn started the sixth, though soon taken out after given up a leadoff double, which eventually scored to make the score 4-2 after six innings.
“Rhett Vaughn did a great job,” noted DeWitt. “He gave us five, he got tired. The maturity showed in him because he admitted he was tired, the competitor in him wanted to play and we have talked about this is about the Sebring on the chest and not the name on the back. That shows maturity in these guys and I am proud of them.”
Trevor Carter came in and then Kimbrell.
Parrish threatened in the top of the seventh as back-to-back lead off singles had runners on the corners. Sebring then pulled off the double play as Beny Bikar Jr fielded a grounder near second base, made the tag and threw to first, giving up the run to empty the bases with two outs and still leading 4-3.
Kimbrell struck out the last batter to secure the win for Sebring and making them the Class 4A-District 8 Champions.
“I am proud of them because of the effort, not tonight, but in the Fall, in January, on Saturdays when we asked them to come up here to go to the weight room and practice. Instead of coming and pouting about it, they came and had great workouts, this is their night, this place is packed and Parrish is a very good program.”
Sebring plays next Wednesday, time and place have yet to be determined.