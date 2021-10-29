ARCADIA – The Sebring Blue Streaks are the Class 2A-District 8 champions after coming out on top of an eight-team tournament at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course. Arcadia Municipal is a par 72 course.
The Blue Streaks finished with team total of 373 giving them a 32-stroke cushion between them and the second place team, Parrish Community, who had a score of 405. Rounding out the top three was Lemon Bay with 410.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of this team,” stated Sebring Coach Lisa Lovett. “The whole team makes me incredibly proud. What an amazing group of kind, hard working young ladies. No drama. They are all so supportive of one another. I will truly miss this team. What a blessing they have been!”
Freshman, Rebecca Kesling had an impressive team low score of 89 strokes, Melanie Suarez came in with a 93, Aly Smyth had a 95, Rylie Brooker finished with a 96 and Lexi Luevano had a 114.
Sebring will advance to the Class 2A-Region 2 Tournament on Monday, Nov. 1 that will be held at the Arcadia Municipal Golf Course.
“My two seniors, Aly Smyth and Lexi Luevano, just started golfing three years ago,” explained Lovett. “They had never picked up a club. They are now shooting in the 40s for 9 holes. That is so impressive. Rebecca Kesling, Melanie Suarez and Rylie Brooker have been playing for a little while but not very seriously. They are just killing it! To see how well they have done this year is so much fun for a coach. They work so hard and get along so well. They are an amazing group of young ladies. I am so excited to see how they do next Monday at regionals.”