SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks girls tennis team continues to improve as they came away with a team win over the Parrish Community Bulls, 5-2 on Monday afternoon. The Blue Streaks won four of five of the singles matches and split the two doubles matches.
Sebring also played Parrish in two extra matches, winning both of them.
Reagan Lenihan came up against tough competition, dropping both sets to Parrish’s Odessa Elsch 0-4, 0-4 in the No. 1 match.
In the No. 2 match-up, Mara Pepper defeated Parrish’s Sophia Juliano in straight sets 4-2 and 4-1.
The No. 3 went into a third set as Sebring’s Alayn Myhre and Parrish’s Ana Florez split the first two. Myhre won the first set 4-0 and Florez stormed back to win the second set 4-2. Myhre beat Florez in the third set in a 10-1 tie breaker to put the victory in the win column for the Blue Streaks.
Sebring also won the No. 4 and No. 5 matches in straight set. Sebring’s Haley Waltman defeated Parrish’s Kelly Tran 4-0 and 4-1 in the Number 4s and in the Number 5s, Stephanie Beiner rolled past Masie Ritzenthaler in straight sets, 4-0 and 4-0.
In the doubles matches, Sebring pitted their Lenihan (1) and Myhre (3) against Parrish’s Elsch (1) and Juliano (2). Lenihan and Myhre fell a bit short in the race to 8 games, losing 4-8.
In the Doubles 2 match, Sebring teamed Pepper (2) with Waltman (4) against Parrish’s Florez (3) and Tran (4) and came out with an 8-1 win to split the doubles matches.
In the extra matches, Sebring’s Isabel Guerra defeated Parrish’s Isabelle Wheeler Rubio, 4-0 and 4-0 in the Single 6 match.
In the Double 3 match, Sebring’s Kim Pham and Akilah Challah breezed past Parrish’s Ritzenthaler and Wheeler Rubio two give Sebring seven total match wins out of nine.