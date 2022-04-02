SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks celebrated Senior Night in a big way on Thursday evening. Before the game, Sebring recognized their senior Makenzie Ferryman. Once the game was underway the Blue Streaks rallied past the LaBelle Cowgirls, 6-3. With this win, the Blue Streaks have a record of 5-4 for the season.
“We finally got our defense to minimize the errors and our offense came through,” said Sebring Coach Hector Perez. “We had a couple of hits in clutch situations and the girls look a lot more relaxed. Tera Lynn (Price) did a fantastic job and kept them off balance. That is what we have to look forward to, she is one of our freshmen and Marissa (Wilkinson) is a sophomore, so we are looking pretty good. I feel comfortable with either one of them on the mound. We are taking it one step at a time, our goal was to mix our defense and offense, we did that tonight.”
“Senior Night, I’m so happy for Makenzie (Ferryman). She played great, got a base hit when we needed it and is just a great person all around,” Perez said. “She brings a lot of leadership. She takes control of practices. She takes the freshmen under her wing and guides them in the right direction. She is just a great person to have around.”
The Cowgirls took the lead in the top of the second when Haleigh Campbell hit a blooper to left that left fielder Marianna Salinas dove for, but it was out of reach allowing Campbell to reach. A sacrifice hit and a passed ball allowed Campbell to reach third. Campbell was brought home on a single by Mandi Marbry to give LaBelle a 1-0 advantage.
The Blue Streaks bats came alive in the third inning. Salinas was hit by a pitch to get on first and Madysen Traux bunted to put runners on first and second. Ferryman knocked a sacrifice bunt down the third baseline that advanced the runners. Ellee Whitehouse sent a rope into left sending home Salinas for an RBI single and Traux advanced to third. Whitehouse stole second the first chance she had. Carmen Stone batted in Tera Lynn Price stepped to the plate and rocketed the ball into deep left field for a two run RBI triple.
Sebring’s Marissa Wilkinson drew a walk and stole second a short time later putting two runners in scoring position. Carmen Stone hit a sacrifice grounder to shortstop that plated Price for a ribbie, Wilkinson went to third and the Blue Streaks increased their lead to 4-1. LaBelle made a pitching change taking out Jadan Cochran for righty Abby Hicks but that did not stop the mighty Blue Streaks.
With two outs, Sebring’s Paige Benton came to the plate and launched the ball deep into left field for a triple that sent home Wilkinson for an RBI. Bailey Pauze sent a grounder up the middle to center field driving in Benton, giving Sebring an overwhelming 6-1 lead.
“We hit the ball, probably the most we have this season, shortened up on errors and our freshmen are stepping up,” said Makenzie Ferryman. “Bailey (Pauze) in left field, she normally doesn’t play left field, and Madysen (Traux) who normally doesn’t play center field but they are stepping up, taking advantage and earning that spot. It is crazy knowing this my last season, it flew right by and it feels like I was freshman yesterday. Freshman year we went to state and it has been a good four years here. It was fun while it lasted. This season I just want to have fun. I’ve decided not to play softball in college, I really want to focus on my career.”
LaBelle tried to rally back in the seventh and final inning of the night. The Cowgirls plated two additional runs but the Sebring defense put a stop to LaBelle for a 6-3 win.
Tera Lynn Price allowed four hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out three on the mound for Sebring.
Sebring will be back in action on Tuesday when they host the Moore Haven Terriers at 6:30 p.m.