SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Volleyball team extended their consecutive win streak to five while celebrating senior night with a straight set; 25-23, 25-17 and 25-19 match victory over the LaBelle Cowgirls (3-12) to improve to 15-6 on the season.
Sebring’s Lacey Brod started the first set with a clean ace as the Blue Streaks jumped to a 5-2 lead and maintained that margin at 7-4 behind spikes for points by Allison Pate and Brod.
LaBelle kept the set close, tying at 7, 10, 12 before taking their first lead at 13-12. The two teams trading the next four points with the Cowgirls holding a 17-16 lead before Brod served up two more aces and Pate hit a kill shot as part of a four point run that gave the Blue Streaks a 20-17 lead.
The Cowgirls answered with a 6-2 run that allowed them to take a 23-22 lead. Sebring closed the game out, scoring the final three points on a kill shot by Pate to tie the game at 23, a double team block for point to take the lead at 24-23 and the game winner on a spike by Brod that went off two LaBelle players for the game winner at 25-23.
The Blue Streaks never found themselves trailing in the second or third sets as they scored the first four in the second set. LaBelle responded with three points to cut Sebring’s advantage to one at 4-3 and that would the closest the Cowgirls got to the Blue Streaks.
With the score 8-6 in favor of Sebring and LaBelle keeping the game close, Sebring rattled off five straight behind the service of Greer Smoak to open their biggest lead of the match at the time to seven with Erin Rogers dinking two for points and Brod adding two more on kill shots to put Sebring up 13-6.
Sebring stretched that lead to nine, 20-11 and 22-13. LaBelle put together a short run of four to close the gap to 22-17. With the score 23-17, Katie Scott got the Blue Streaks to set point on a tap down and Sebring won the second set 25-17 when LaBelle hit a return long.
In the third set, Sebring scored the first six points with Pate starting off with an ace and Scott making the score 6-0 with a spike from the middle of the net to deep right side of LaBelle’s court.
LaBelle fought back, still trailing by six at 13-7, they chipped Sebring’s lead to three on several occasions with the latest being 16-13 before Sebring went on a 6-1 run to make the score 22-14. LaBelle reciprocated with a 5-2 run to make the score 24-19. Scott hit the game winner for Sebring with a spike from the middle net to the right side to give the Blue Streaks a 25-19 third set win and a 3-0 match.
Sebring will play next Tuesday in Okeechobee in the 5A District 13 tournament.