There is a lot to be said for bass fishing. A good day on the water often means catching two or three bass and getting four or five bites. A difficult day can be hours and hours of casting and wondering where all the bass went.
But bluegill fishing is different. This time of the year the gills move into the shallows by the thousands to spawn, and most will be there throughout the summer.
If you are walking along the bank of a lake, pond or canal and see white patches on the bottom, those are bluegill spawning beds.
A female bluegill can produce up to 60,000 eggs, depending on her age and size. The entire colony often spawns on the same day, and the process may take anywhere from six to 12 hours. A male may attract more than one female to his nest and a female may deposit eggs in more than one nest.
Throughout the year, bluegills are commonly found in water more than ten feet deep in summer and typically hang just above the thermocline (the depth where water temperature changes dramatically and below which oxygen levels are typically low). The best fishing is usually in the morning and evening when the fish are most active.
But during the spawn, bluegills can be caught all day long in the shallows, and they are not that particular about what they eat. Most will normally feed on mosquito larvae, insects, and small crustaceans and minnows, but they will quickly take crickets, waxworms, maggots and minnows.
Lake Istokpoga offers some of the best bluegill fishing in the state. Although it is often difficult to see the beds in the stained water, bluegills can be found in the pads and reeds all over the lake, as well as the shoreline.
And some of them are huge.
Billy Kreiling can attest to their size. He caught a number of big bluegills on a recent trip with Tangie Neff, who runs a guide service on Lake Istokpoga for crappies and bluegills, along with her husband, Corky Neff who is one of the area’s busiest bass fishing guides.
Tangie specializes in summertime pontoon panfishing and fall/winter crappie trips, but she also offers pontoon rentals on the big lake.
If you are interested in catching a mess of bluegills, or renting a pontoon boat, give her a call at 937-217-8076.
Just for the record, at 2 years of age, bluegill will likely fall between 6.5 and 8 inches. At 3 years old, bluegill will fall between 8 and 8.9 inches. At 4 years of age, bluegill will fall between 8.7 and 9.4 inches. At 5 years of age, bluegill will fall between 9.5 and 10 inches.
What size is a trophy bluegill? Trophy size can vary state to state, nationally bluegill larger than 10 inches long are considered trophy size.
The largest bluegill ever caught in Florida weighed 2.95 pounds. It was caught on April 19, 1989, by John Lemaster at Crystal Lake, Washington County. The fish measured 13.75 inches long and had a 15.25-inch girth.
Anglers often refer to a mess of panfish because unlike bass, you can keep more than five. In fact, in the state of Florida, you can keep 50 panfish, which includes bluegill, redear sunfish (shellcracker), flier, log ear sunfish, mud sunfish, shadow bass, spotted sunfish (stumpknockers), warmouth and redbreast sunfish. (Who knew there were so many different members of the panfish family).
Unlike bass fishing, bluegill fishing is often fast and furious. For children who are often impatient when it comes to fishing, they can have fun catching big bluegills this time of the year.
And these big bluegills provide some great filets for dinner or that family reunion.
Don’t wait. The panfish season is happening right now!
Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman.