SEBRING — On a beautiful Florida day, the Highlands County Horseshoe Club hosted the Bob Paschen Open on December 14, where there were 25 participants. In the morning, classes C, D and E pitched. Class C was won by Gary “Boots” Donnelly of Reflections on Silver Lake with Tournament Director Warren Gionet of Barlow second. Mark Matzke of Lake Bonnet Village finished 4th in Class C. Class D was won by Ken Keding of Winter Haven, with Harlen Byron of Reflections finishing 2nd. Mary Sproessig of Lake Bonnet Village finished 3rd, and Cheryl Barney Linck of Sebring finished 5th. Class E had Kenneth Wery of Lake Bonnet Village finishing first, with Jean Normand of Lake Bonnet Village finishing 2nd and Bill Sproessig of Lake Bonnet Village finishing 3rd.
The afternoon had Classes A and B pitching. Linda Roach of Arcadia finished 1st in Class A, with Alan Fenimore of the Estero Club 2nd, Jim Brandenburg of Ohio and Sebring finishing 3rd, and Terry Beagle of Buttonwood Bay finishing 4th. Keith Schafer of Lake Bonnet Village took the Owen collar with 7th (0-6) in Class A. Class B was won by Robert Yost of Winter Haven, with Carl Mullins of Winter Haven 2nd, and Jack Morgan from Lake Bonnet Village finishing 3rd.