AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panthers had their three match winning streak snapped on Wednesday night in a Sun Lake Conference contest, losing in a five set thriller to Pasco Hernando State College Bobcats (8-7, 3-1); 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 23-25 and 12-15. Despite the loss, the Panthers maintain a winning record at 7-4 (4-2).
In the first game, the Panthers battled back after trailing by as much as eight points as the Bobcats took an early 13-5 lead. South Florida State College chipped away, scoring seven of the next ten points, highlighted by Meghan Oliver’s block for a point and Isabella Hurtado cross court kill shot that got the Panther to within four, 12-16.
After a block by for point by Raphaela Da Silva and Lyn’d Lewis got the Panthers to within three at 14-17, South Florida State College went on a 5-1 run to take their first lead at 19-18 since leading 3-0 at the beginning of the game. With the game tied at 20 and later 23, the Panthers scored the final two points with Maria Rodriquez hitting the game winner as the Panthers win game one 25-23.
Game two also found the Panther trailing by as much a five points, though they had a lead 15-14, only to give up six straight to fall behind 15-20. With the Bobcats leading 21-17, Pasco-Hernando was called at first a substitution violation then a delay that gave the Panthers a point and service. South Florida State College rallied scoring four of the next five points to tie the game at 22.
Pasco-Hernando State College was able to stop the Panthers’ momentum and scored the last three points, the game winner by Tiana Stacy, to post a game 2 victory at 25-22.
Game three was all Panthers as they never trailed and the closest it got was 13-11 as South Florida State College won easily by eight 25-17 to take a two game to one advantage.
The Panthers were unable to carry that momentum into Game four as they trailed by as much as four, 16-12. South Florida State College finally caught up with the Bobcats, tying the game at 18 and 20 and even taking a brief lead at 21-20. Tied again at 22, the Bobcats posted three of the next four points to win the game 25-23 and the match at two each and forcing a game five to 15.
The Panthers started strong taking a early 5-1 lead before giving up five straight to the Bobcats to fall behind 5-6. South Florida regained the lead at 9-8 and tied the game at 10, 11 and 12 points each before Pasco-Hernando State College tacked on three straight points to win 15-12 and edging out the Panthers 3-2.
The Panthers travel to Florida Gateway State College this Saturday and host State College of Florida on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. start time.