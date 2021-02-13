AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panther softball team continues to seek their first win of the season after dropping a pair to the Pasco-Hernando State College Bobcats on Thursday night at Panther Field in Avon Park; 5-1 and 11-3 to fall to 0-7 on the season.
In game one of the double header, the Panthers held a 1-0 lead after five innings with Taylor Currie on the mound for South Florida State College and a third inning solo home run by Allison Wagle.
Currie, who gave up just two hits in the first five innings while keeping the Bobcats scoreless but was not able to hold that lead as the Bobcats started the sixth inning with three straight hits, a single by Meghan Kimery, a double by Taylor Tremmel and a single by Tierra Riley that drove in Kimery and Tremmel as the Bobcats took a 2-1 lead.
Breana Delgado came in to run for Riley and later scored on a Panther error as the Bobcats finished the sixth inning leading 3-1.
Kimery and Tremmel sparked the Bobcats in the seventh inning, both reaching on one out singles and both scoring on a pair of fielding errors that extended the Bobcat lead to four, 5-1, that accounted for the final score in game one.
Currie finished the game giving up three earned runs on eight hits and ten strikeouts and Wagle led the team with two hits.
In game two, both teams started the game with a single run in the first inning.
Two singles and an error led to a run for the Bobcats in the top half of the first to take a 1-0 lead over the Panthers.
The Panthers responded in the bottom half, taking advantage of a Bobcat error on a ground ball by Wagle, who later scored on a double by Jane’a Mobley into deep center field to tie the game at one after the first inning.
Pasco-Hernando State College added two runs in the top of the third inning to take a 3-1 lead after a fielding error by the Panthers to start the inning was followed up by a two run homer by Riley over the left field fence.
South Florida State College answered with a run in the bottom of the third. A lead-off double into left field by Corrin Flajole was followed by Wagle placing a bunt single in between the pitcher and the shortstop to allow Flajole to score and cutting the Bobcat lead in half to 1, 3-2.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Pasco-Hernando State College’s offense exploded in the top of the fifth with six base hits that were aided by two hit batters and a walk.
The Bobcats led off with a single, hit batter and another single to push their lead back to two at 4-2.
A walk loaded the bases and another hit batter plated another run to make the score 5-2 with no outs and the bases loaded, which set the stage for Ashtin Jordan, who took a 2-1 pitch over the left field fence for a grand slam to extend the Bobcat lead to 9-2.
Two more singles and a double brought in two more runs to make the score 11-2.
The Panthers managed a run in the bottom of the fifth on two hits and a walk with a run batted in by Angela Shope to make the final score 11-3. (Game stopped after five innings based on eight run rule).
The Panthers play today against Seminole State College with a 12 p.m. start time.