LAKE PLACID — Motivated every step of the way by what she loves, Lake Placid’s Carlyn Bobo achieved something great this cross country season.
She competed in the FHSAA Class 2A Cross Country Championships for the fourth season in a row. The accomplishment puts her in a special group of runners who reached states for four consecutive years.
“It’s been pretty amazing,” Bobo said. “Not many people get that experience so I’m very, very blessed.”
Bobo is the second straight female runner to do so after Avon Park’s Emily Vargas attained the goal from 2016 to 2019. In fact, her first year at state was Vargas’s final one. That year she became the first Green Dragon runner at state since Dalton Shelton in 2013 and the first female since Alexandria Coyne in 2011.
Now, she’s the only Lake Placid runner to make state four straight years in over 22 years according to a review of FHSAA online records dating back to 2000.
The senior posted a time of 19:17.1 for the 19th spot out of over 230 girls in Tallahassee. That time was two seconds faster than her 2021 time of 19:19.3 but she finished five spots lower in 2022.
“The time, obviously, like I was happy about but I was kind of mad about the placement because I really wanted top 15 to medal,” she said when asked about whether she preferred placement or time. “But the time’s kind of important because that just shows you that you’re getting better.”
Bobo posted a 21:10.63 and finished 94th out of 222 runners her freshman year. But in 2020 she shaved almost 1:42 off her time for an eighth overall result of 19:28.7 in a field of 125 runners.
“She’s just a stronger runner,” Lake Placid Head Coach Sean Dolan said about her growth from 2019 to now. “She’s more confident and she stays focused on her academics as always…just more sure of herself. But she’s always been really driven and impressive all four years.”
The daughter of South Florida State College cross country coach Christi Bobo and athletic trainer Todd Bobo, Christi said Carlyn comes from a family of athletes.
Actually, her brother Christian – one of her five siblings – is a high school wrestler. Although one of her family members has a direct sport connection as Christi was an All-Big South cross country runner at Liberty University.
People might think it comes easy to her because of that background but a lot of her success comes from her dedication. Christi said Carlyn fell in love with running at nine years old.
“We’ve never had to say, ‘Hey, don’t forget to run.’” Christi said. “I mean, she just eats it up.”
Carlyn said a man by the name of Michael Quigley shared the love of running with her. She loves how it frees up time for herself and it’s something she can explore on her own, especially with a busy household like the Bobos’.
Dolan said Carlyn’s dedication to the sport is impressive but another great thing about her is her sportsmanship. He said the senior is always encouraging not just the girl runners but the boy runners as well at meets. Dolan said they all know her, but she doesn’t know any of them.
For Carlyn, she just feels it’s the right thing to do. It’s her belief that people are in this world to uplift each other.
“When I say that she loves running, she loves running and she wants others to love it as much as she does,” Christi said. “She’s the first one to go up and talk to the girls from other schools as they’re walking to the line. They have fun together. She encourages them. She’ll go back and cheer people on. She just wants everybody to love it.”
It’s safe to say that love has paid off in a major way for her with what she’s done in her career. According to her mother, Carlyn doesn’t lack for suitors at the collegiate level either. Carlyn mentioned she’s spoken to schools like Stetson University, Southeastern University and Mississippi College to continue her career as an athlete.
She’s not done running this school year either. Carlyn qualified earlier this year for the 2023 Boston Marathon in April. The qualifying time for women entrants from ages 18 to 34 years old is 3:30:00.00. She’ll be one of 9,930 qualified women running in the iconic 26.2 mile race that attracts some of the most driven runners from all over.
She’s excited just to experience the race. Safe to say she’ll fit right in.