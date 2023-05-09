Carlyn Bobo is an outstanding student and athlete at Lake Placid High School. She has set goals and accomplished them since a young age. One of those goals was to run in college and that dream became a reality recently when she signed with the Montreat College Cavaliers to run both cross country and track.
She has excelled as a runner for many years as it has been a lifelong love for her. During her senior year on the Lake Placid cross country team she placed third at districts, seventh at regionals and 14th at state. While on the track team, she placed first in the 1600 at districts and fifth at regionals. She placed second at districts in the 3200 and eighth at regionals.
Also, during her senior year, she ran in the 127th Boston Marathon, which was a goal of hers since the age of 9. She finished the race in 3:56:50 and out of 27,024 runners she placed 14,051th. In the female division, she placed 4,160th out of 11,652. In the Female 18 to 39 division, she was 2,702th out of 4,977 competitors.
Carlyn was chosen as the 2023 recipient of the Champion for Children Youth Award. She is a lieutenant in the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Explorers Program #2247. She is also vice president of the West Central Region for the Florida Sheriff’s Explorer Association.
Montreat College is a Division II college in Montreat, North Carolina. The Cavaliers are a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC).
The Lake Placid Green Dragons had five athletes sign in one day and Carlyn was the second of the day.
“It was very cool to have so many people here,” Carlyn said. “I liked that it was multiple people signing so people can see that our high school has a lot of things to offer. We are diverse and can send people (to college) for different sports. Not just one person succeeds but many people.”
Carlyn had many options and offers to choose from when it came to picking a college but she knew Montreat is where she is meant to be.
“I had quite a few colleges looking at me. I visited five schools and I had a couple of D-1 offers but I really like what Montreat stands for,” she explained. “I went on an official visit and I like the coach. They are a private Christian school and are smaller, which I liked. I like the community of people, when you walk on the campus you feel welcomed even though it’s a super small school. They have a strong team that they are building and they have the major I wanted. I want to go for forensic accounting but maneuver that through cyber security and they have a strong program. I felt like it was home.”
There have been a lot of people in Carlyn’s corner cheering her on but one of her coaches stood above the rest.
“My biggest support has been Michael Quigley,” Carlyn said. “Since the age of 9 he has trained me and taught me multiple life lessons, not just for running but he has built me into the person that I am today. He ran with me in the Boston Marathon, it was his 10th and my first time. I want to do it again. I’m looking at race to qualify again and I have to find out if my coach will let me or not.”
“I’m very proud, there aren’t really words, this has been a long time coming,” said Christi Bobo, Carlyn’s mother. “It is exciting to watch your child aspire to something they worked really hard for and wanted. To see other people see it in your child, it’s priceless. She is self-driven and likes a challenge. She is very passionate and has high standards. She knows what she likes and enjoys it. As far as running goes, we have never had to tell her to go run, it is all self-driven. She meet her mentor, Mr. Quigley, and it is cool to see someone else that sees something in your child. They have this cool bond. She saw something in him that she wanted to aspire to. If everyone had a support system that Carlyn has, the things that they can do.”
Christi knows Carlyn has what it takes to succeed once at college.
“She is going to have to continue to work hard. She is very grateful and recognizes that it doesn’t necessarily always come easy,” Christi said. “As a little, little kid they (Carlyn and her twin sister Cariss) had to work extra, extra hard from being premies and so that has always been a given that you work for it and strive for it. She is excited so I think it will be a whole new world with new people. She is excited because college is a whole new level and there will be people who are excited to be there and they will work really hard. They have a stake in the community and buy in.”
When it comes to leaving home, Carlyn is ready.
“I’m really excited to leave home and go to college,” Carlyn added. “I know it is going to be a whole new world and I will have some struggles but I think it is good to go far away because I won’t be able to just run home. I’m going to have to figure it out on my own. I’ve watched my siblings leave and I think it is cool and meant to be.”
“Luckily she is not my first one to leave home so I’m kind of used to it,” joked Christi. “I’m excited. My husband and I are there to create an atmosphere where they can come into their own. If coming into her own means her moving to North Carolina then I’m here to support it. I will be making lots of road trips.”
Carlyn is hard at work getting ready for college life.
“Right now, I’m finishing up track and training,” explained Carlyn. “I will be on a summer training program and I will be going to a couple of camps. There is a camp that will immerse you into the college life and will get my feet wet. There is also a running camp where I will get to bond with the team a little bit more.”
“I would like to thank my parents, friends, family, Mr. Quigley and God because you can’t do anything without God,” Carlyn added. “He is the one that gives you the opportunities and my life could have been over with a car accident so I thank God for pushing me along.”