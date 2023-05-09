Carlyn Bobo is an outstanding student and athlete at Lake Placid High School. She has set goals and accomplished them since a young age. One of those goals was to run in college and that dream became a reality recently when she signed with the Montreat College Cavaliers to run both cross country and track.

She has excelled as a runner for many years as it has been a lifelong love for her. During her senior year on the Lake Placid cross country team she placed third at districts, seventh at regionals and 14th at state. While on the track team, she placed first in the 1600 at districts and fifth at regionals. She placed second at districts in the 3200 and eighth at regionals.

