The Lake Placid Green Dragons had one competitor compete at the state and national level this season and that was sophomore and girls team captain, Carlyn Bobo.
Bobo competed both at the State and National level but due to COVID-19 things were a little different this year Nationally. The National Championship was canceled but instead of the traditional National competition Bobo was invited to compete in the Chick-Fil-A Decatur (Alabama) Cross Country Nationals 2020, where she finished in third place in the Elite Girls class.
In the Class 2A-State Championship Bobo finished eighth with a time of 19:28.7.
“At the state competition I did well,” said Carlyn Bobo. “I went last year so I knew the course pretty well and it was great to be able to run it again. This year I placed 8th and last year I placed 92nd so it is good to see improvement. The top 15 received a medal so I was able to stand on the podium to get my medal and that was really cool. It was exciting to place so high and see my accomplishments and hard work pay off.”
At the Chick-Fil-A Decatur Bobo finished third with a time of 19:36.20.
“Nationals was a little bit different than I expected because of Covid,” added Bobo. “There were a lot less people than I expected with only 30 to 35 people in my Elite group. I thought everyone would be super fast and they were fast but I placed third which is pretty awesome. It was exciting and I can’t wait to see how much better I will do next year. I know if I keep pushing I can do better.”
Bobo really enjoyed the experience and can’t wait to compete again next year.
“It was a really cool experience and a long drive,” added Bobo. “It was great to see people from all over and the weather was neat. It was in the 30s when I woke up which I’m not used to.”
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has a run that is for seniors but the FHSAA also invites the underclassman to participate in a separate race for those that qualified for the State Championship. Bobo competed in it and came in first place with a time of 19:47.39.
Lake Placid Coach Sean Dolan is extremely proud of Bobo and all of her hard work.
“Carlyn competed in Alabama and I think it was good for her to get used to the colder weather,” said Coach Dolan. “I am so proud of her, she is an awesome athlete and has been running for half of her life. She has done amazing. The night before regionals we decided to look up her ranking in Florida at first she saw the numbers and wasn’t sure how good she was. We looked a little closer and it was 2019’s numbers and she was 505 in Florida and nationally she was 17,829 in 2019. This year when they merged all the runners from all classes, she is 41st in the state and nationally she is 1,211. She didn’t really like that number at first but then realized how impressive that is. She was really excited when we looked that up.”
Dolan is pleased with the progress Bobo is making.
“I am so excited for her,” added Dolan. “Her best time last year (2019) was 20:58.59 which she ran at Regionals, which was a personal record. This year her time is 18:59.91 which is her new personal best and also a school record. It is a big improvement. Last year she broke her growth plate and was unable to run all summer before school started. She came out her freshman year and did very well, she didn’t let her injury affect her. This year she has just improved tremendously.”
Coach Dolan described Bobo as a role model.
“Her dedication, determination and her persistence are what make her so special,” Dolan added. “She wants to do better and she also encourages her teammates to do better. She is starting track in Jan., she is training by doing marathons and keeps working hard. She is not only an athlete, she also excels academically. She is an impressive person with a long way to go. I am excited to see what she does the next couple of years.”