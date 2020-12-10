SEBRING – After starting the season with a pair of wins, the Sebring Blue Streaks found themselves in a four game slide after a 62-50 loss to the Ridge Community Bolts on Tuesday night.
The Blue Streaks stayed close after the first quarter, trailing by one to the Bolts 13-12 and stayed close through the second quarter until late when a turnover allowed the Bolts some breathing room.
Several times during the second quarter, Sebring was able to reel the Bolts back in to one point. A basket by Taivion Costonmade the score 15-14; down by 5 at 22-17, a basket by Marshall O’Hern and a pair of free throws by Coston made the score 22-21.
A basket by Ridge’s Amon Moore was answered by a basket by Sebring’s Joshua Webley to make the score 24-23. When Ridge’s Deion Hicks hit a 3-pointer to put the Bolts up by four, 27-23, Sebring’s O’Hern returned the favor to cut the lead back to one at 27-26.
With less than a half minute to play in the first half, the Bolts held a point lead, 29-26, and Sebring held possession. With time winding down, they turned the ball over on a throw in with Ridge’s Jude Jacques stealing the ball and making the basket before the buzzer went off. Trying to go into the half down by one, the Blue Streaks went into the half trailing by five, 31-26.
That may have been a precursor on what was going to happen in the second half. It was not that Sebring was outplayed, they were just unable to drop a shot from anywhere. Jumpers, layups, short range, beyond the arc, nothing dropped as shots went in and out, off the rim and around the rim.
With just a few seconds left in the third, the Blue Streaks made one basket by Coston and went two for five from the charity line to score just four points as they fell behind 47-30.
And yet there was hope as Ryan Brown hit a buzzer beating pointer from the top of the key to make the score 47-33 after .
The Blue Streaks started the fourth with a 9-3 run spurred by five points by O’Hern, the first a 3-pointer then another basket as the Blue Streaks cut Ridge’s lead back to single digits, 50-42, with 4 minutes left in the game.
Sebring dropped to 12 points behind, 54-42, but baskets by Emmitt Beck and Will Dessources combined with another 3-pointer by O’Hern had the Blue Streaks back to within five, 54-49 with 52 seconds left in the game.
The Sebring offense was unable to get any closer as the Bolts held off the Blue Streak rally to win 62-50.
Moore led the Bolts with a game high 21 points, Jacques scored 16 and Davyion Smith added 10.
O’Hern led the Blue Streaks with 19 points to include four from beyond the arc. Coston scored 14 points.
Sebring plays at Winter Haven on Friday then a tournament on Saturday at Daytona Beach.