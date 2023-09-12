UCF Boise St Football

Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee tries to convert on third down, but Boise State linebacker Marco Notarainni and safety Zion Washington stop the run during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Boise, Idaho.

 DARIN OSWALD/IDAHO STATESMAN via AP

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Colton Boomer hit four field goals including the 40-yard game winner on the final play to lift Central Florida over Boise State 18-16 on Saturday evening.

UCF (2-0), which struggled in the red zone, leaned on Boomer, who tied a school record with a 55-yard field goal in the second quarter.

