The hard work, countless hours of practice and dedication of Patrick Boulay has paid off. He recently signed a scholarship with the Trine University Thunder in Angola, Indiana. Boulay began his passion on the soccer fields of Highlands County in his youth. He grew up in Sebring where he attended Sun ‘N Lake Elementary and Hill-Gustat Middle and developed many friendships before being pulled away when his father was transferred.
The Boulay family was in Sebring for several years before they were uprooted and sent to Germany. Mr. Boulay taught at Sebring High School and coached the Blue Streaks’ soccer team, while still active in the military. The Boulay family is currently in Indiana where Patrick attends Fishers High School and plays for the Tigers.
“My dad taught at Sebring High School and I went to Hill-Gustat Middle School but moved from Sebring in 2014,” said Patrick Boulay. “I grew up in Sebring and all of my friends are there. This scholarship means a lot because it has been years of hard work on my part. Just trying to get into college soccer and to be able to play a sport that I love means everything to me.”
Patrick had several colleges looking at him but he knew Trine was the perfect fit. He will be playing as a winger.
“The coach was very nice and created a family atmosphere on the team,” said Patrick. “They have a lot of fun together and know when it is time to get down to business, I really liked that about the team. I went on a campus tour and trained at a camp. It felt like home to me as I was walking around. It just felt right, the atmosphere and the attitude of the people.”
“My dad has been my biggest support,” Patrick said. “He coached at Sebring for 12 years and has really helped me to love the game, even after injuries and moving. He has been there for me, helped me improve and become a better player.”
When it comes to leaving for college Patrick has mixed emotions.
“I am really excited to leave but I am a little nervous,” said Patrick. “It will be hard not having my parents there because they have been with me through seven moves that were across the world and across the country. I am a little anxious to see how it will go without them there.”
Patrick’s parents are extremely proud of him and all the hard work he has put towards his soccer career.
“I am extremely proud of Patrick for getting this,” said Patrick’s father, Tim Boulay. “This is something he has wanted since he was very young. He has worked really hard to get there, he has been on numerous teams and has had numerous coaches. What makes this special in my mind is that he looks past the obstacles and keeps working. He kept his goal in mind, it was his ultimate goal no matter what team he was on, where we moved to, he kept that goal in mind and showed perseverance.”
“Patrick will have to maintain focus at college,” said Tim. “He will have to find a balance between soccer, academics and social life. As far as soccer goes, he will have to keep his goal in mind and continue to work hard.”
The Boulay family is not quite ready for Patrick to leave for college.
“We are not ready for him to leave yet,” added Tim. “We want to thank the coaches he had in Sebring, his friends that helped guide him at a younger age and continued to push him along. The teachers he had in Sebring and the social group he had really defined him as a young adult on this journey.”