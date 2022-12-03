SEBRING — A new player donned the orange jacket Friday.
Peter Bradbeer took home a trophy, a head-turning fashion statement and a $20,000 check as winner of the Citrus Golf Trail Open. He shot a 68 (-3) to finish at 10-under (206) for the tournament to earn his first professional win.
The former Bucknell Bison hails from Rosemont, Pennsylvania. He now lives in beautiful Jupiter and mentioned how one of his first professional checks came at Sun ‘N Lake at a one-day event in November 2021 for $453.00 — about 1.5 months after he turned pro. It’s only right his first pro win came at the same place.
“It’s really special,” he said. “I really am kind of at a loss for words. Just excited to keep going.”
He started the day one shot off the lead at 6-under. He kept it level with pars on the first five holes. Then he picked up strokes with birdies on three of the next four. But 10 was where he grabbed the lead.
Like most others on the weekend, Bradbeer cut the corner on the short par-4. Missing a tree by a narrow margin, his ball hit and rolled to about 7 feet from the pin. He holed out from there to card a lead-snatching eagle.
“It’s a really great risk-reward hole,” Bradbeer said of hole No. 10. “I think it’s one of the best ones out here. Arnold Palmer always said that ‘You play boldly to win’ for me I was like ‘You know this is a chance – that pin location is right for a birdie or maybe even an eagle.’”
Bradbeer isn’t much of a leaderboard watcher when he plays so he didn’t know that putt moved him to the top of it. He only figured he was in contention when league officials started following Bradbeer’s group toward the end.
He stayed steady the next handful of holes – that included working out of a nasty lie at the edge of the front right bunker near the 14th green. However the co-leader after 36 holes Michael Kartrude wasn’t going away as he grabbed an eagle of his own on the par-5 14 to pull within three shots.
Kartrude gained another stroke when he birdied 16 while Bradbeer one hole ahead was inking a bogey on his scorecard. Heading to 18, Bradbeer’s lead was down to one shot. He’d have to make par or better at the hole he picked up a double on to finish his second round.
His ball landed just to the side of the island green in the rough right on a hill that leads down to a small patch of grass and a nice cool pond next to it.
“I’d say I was definitely nervous over that tee shot and I was lucky enough that the ball stayed up on top and didn’t roll in the water,” he said. “So, you know, sometimes you get the breaks and they go your way and sometimes you don’t.”
Considering the shot, Bradbeer had a pretty decent lie and relatively straightforward pitch. A great chip near the hole gave him the chance for par – which he scored. Kartrude needed a birdie to force a playoff.
His tee shot fell in front of the hole near the bunker. He’d need to hole out from there. His chip was on the line but didn’t have enough distance. The second it stopped Bradbeer received a congratulatory handshake and hug from 2021 champion Landon Michelson who watched alongside him.
Kartrude placed second and earned over $6,000. A fantastic day from Christian Chapman saw him jump into a tie for third with Jackson Suber. While Suber shot even, Chapman fought his way back from even for the tournament to -7 with a blazing 65 thanks to six straight birdies from hole No. 9 through 14. He finished with nine birdies on the day, three more than his total over the first two rounds. The two made over $4,500 for their finish.
Bradbeer will now get ready for Canadian Q-School in the spring as Minor League Golf’s season is drawing to a close. Hopefully he’ll have plenty of formal events to show off his new jacket between now and then.