TAMPA — Little has come easy this season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Despite their struggles, though, they can repeat as NFC South champions and guarantee themselves a home playoff game by beating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
“It always means something when you’re playing for something at the end of the year,” coach Todd Bowles said after the Bucs (7-8) rallied to retain a one-game lead in the division with a 19-16 overtime victory at Arizona.
“You want to play good December football and you want to be playing meaningful games,” Bowles added. “Next week, they need it and we need it, so it’s going to be a good battle.”
Had the Bucs failed to overcome a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit against the Cardinals, they would be facing potential elimination this weekend when Tampa Bay hosts Carolina, which won an earlier meeting between the division rivals 21-3.
As it stands, a victory over the Panthers (6-9) will give the first-place Bucs consecutive division titles for the first time in franchise history.
A loss won’t knock Tampa Bay out of contention, however Carolina would pull even in the standings and be in a position to claim its first NFC South title since 2015 with a win the following week at New Orleans.
“This team has a lot of resilience,” said Brady, who rebounded from playing poorly while Arizona built a 16-6 lead to tie the score in the closing minutes of regulation and then orchestrate the 58th game-winning drive of his career in overtime.
“We fight hard — 7-8, that’s not where we want to be,” Brady added. “But we’ve got a chance to win a championship game next week.”
