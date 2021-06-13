AVON PARK – The Okeechobee Brahmans Ozone All-Star team stormed out of the gate on Friday night at the Martin Durham Sports Complex in Avon Park with an eleven run first inning outburst to beat the Lake Placid Green Dragons 17-0 in the first round of the District 8 Dixie Tournament.
“We lost before we started,” said Lake Placid Coach Justin Duncan. “We were intimidated by their size. We did not pitch, hit, or field well and in turn we lost. We are going to make some adjustments and be ready to play on Saturday.”
Ian Liscomb got the ball rolling for Okeechobee leading off the bottom of the first by roping a double down the left field line.
An error on a groundball ball and a walk quickly loaded the bases with no outs followed by two walks and a double into right centerfield by Randy Worth had Okeechobee taking a 4-0 lead.
Okeechobee added a run on a fielder’s choice and a couple more on passed balls to expanded their lead to 7-0 with one out.
Leading 8-0 with two outs, an infield single by Liscomb combined with a hit batter, a walk and a few more passed balls swelled Okeechobee’s lead to 11-0 by the end of the first inning.
Okeechobee added six runs in the bottom of the second as Jesse Gobbard drove in two runs on a double into centerfield to give the Brahmans a 13-0 lead.
After a couple of walks loaded the bases with no outs, Titus Phillips singled into left field to drive in a run to make the score 14-0.
Lane James followed with a ground out to the pitcher that brought in Worth to make the score 15-0.
An error and an infield single by Nate Pfennig each brought in a run to cap off the scoring as the Brahmans held a 17-0 lead after the second inning, which held as the final score as neither team scored the rest of the game.
In the three team tournament, Lake Placid faced Avon Park on Saturday morning with an 8:30 a.m. start time and Avon Park played Okeechobee early afternoon on Saturday to determine who plays on Sunday.